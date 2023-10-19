Let's Talk About The Masked Singer's Unexpected Season 10 Ken Trend That's Taken The Other Panelists (And Me) By Surprise

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 10 episode "Elton John Night." Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer is celebrating its tenth season and has thus far delivered big on wild themes and the return of classic throwback moments, with much more to come. While the show had plenty of fully planned-out surprises for TV viewers to experience in the first month of the season, I'm not sure the fans, producers, or any of the panelists could have predicted the what the most unexpected surprise would actually be: Dr. Ken Jeong on a legitimate hot streak. The notoriously shoddy guesser has correctly figured out the exiting celebrity performers in three of the four episodes that have aired to date.

Those who have watched the Fox series over the years know that while Ken Jeong can get lucky once a season — ma-a-a-aybe twice — he's generally far off the beaten path with his presumptions. That hasn't been the case in Season 10, and the panelists were once again gobsmacked to see Jeong get a correct guess after figuring out Royal Hen was pro tennis legend Billie Jean King. In fairness, he might've picked up on that fact simply from her singing Elton John's "Philadelphia Freedom," which was written specifically as a nod to the accomplished athlete. It's a difficult song to sing for a professional singer, let alone someone who'd possibly never sang on TV before, and though she clearly gave it her all, the performance wasn't quite enough to last another week. But apparently Ken's mental powers will continue on.

Ken Jeong Has A Big Lead On The Other Panelists

The only doctor on The Masked Singer's panel is crushing it after landing his correct guess in four episodes. Before his latest correct guess, Ken Jeong had pegged actor Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky in the premiere and reality star Tom Sandoval as Diver. No one in the panel successfully identified Michael Rapaport as The Pickle, though that might have changed if they heard the actor psyching people out backstage with his signature DGAF bravado.

In any case, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger have yet to get on Ken Jeong's level this season. This is especially shocking when it comes to McCarthy, who has historically been the most accurate one in the bunch. It's a shame the Golden Ear Trophy is seemingly gone from the show, as he'd have a good chance at earning the prize with this healthy lead. Which probably means he'll be making a personal appeal to bring it back at some point.

Can Ken Jeong Have His Best Season Yet On The Masked Singer?

Ken Jeong is on a roll, but can he sustain it for the rest of The Masked Singer Season 10? Past seasons, available to stream with a Hulu subscription, would show that this streak is truly unprecedented for the actor. With that said, he's had some pretty impressive gets over the years for all of his no good, bad, very terrible guesses. It was pretty impressive when he guessed actress Alicia Witt, and getting the non-singer Bill Nye The Science Guy was probably one of his (or anyone's) best guesses of all time.

I think that Jeong has the wits and ability to continue this hot streak, but as the comedic relief panelist of The Masked Singer, is that what we want? So much humor in this show is pulled from his off-the-wall guesses and how he connects masked contestants to the most wild celebrities imaginable. Some folks may miss his humor if he's suddenly the master guesser, but I, for one, am here for Season 10 to be redubbed Season Ken!

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 10 is rolling along, but with Harry Potter night coming up, it would be a great time to catch up and join in for a magical evening.