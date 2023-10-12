The Masked Singer's Pickle Explains How He Tried Psyching Other Celebs Out Backstage: 'I Was Mike Tyson In His Prime'

Warning! The following contains the identity of The Masked Singer Season 10's Pickle. Read at your own risk!

When many celebrities talk about competing on The Masked Singer, they generally describe it as an event that's all in good fun. Many compliment the experience afterward, which is good because they don't get paid much to do it. It's rare I've seen someone on stage "mad," so when Nick Cannon said actor and comedian Michael Rapaport was legitimately upset he was eliminated and unmasked as The Pickle, I thought it was a joke. Then CinemaBlend spoke to Rapaport and learned about his backstage tactics and feeling like "Mike Tyson," and I'm not so sure anymore.

I was honored to talk to Michael Rapaport about his time as Pickle, performing on bizarre themes like NFL night and competing against talented singers. Rapaport confirmed that he knew these singers were talented, but he had his own strategy for taking down competitors. He explained below:

They were all really good, you know, to be honest with you. I mean, when I was backstage, you know, if you really want some insight to where my head is at, I was like talking shit. Like, so when I would hear people rehearse, I'm like, ‘Go home, get your shit and pack your shit because you're going home.’ Like I was trying to psych people out. It didn't work. But that to me, I was Mike Tyson in his prime. like we're going to fight like I wanted to win.

Imagine Michael Rapaport, dressed up in the Pickle competition, trying to smack talk people backstage at The Masked Singer. It's absolutely hilarious and makes me wish I could actually see some bonus content of him doing exactly that online or with my Hulu subscription.

Perhaps we need more tension between performances and some actual feuds between competitors. Don't get me wrong – outside of not giving me a live season, I don't have too many complaints about The Masked Singer. Still, the show could stand to have a touch more drama, though not like the drama happening with Firefly in Season 7.

Rapaport might've felt like Mike Tyson in his prime, but he was the one who was ultimately "knocked out" of the competition in his showdown with S'More. Following his elimination, Rapaport had kind words for everyone he competed with and acknowledged that he was among a talented bunch:

But I mean, everybody that I heard, they were very good. The cow was– there was a few people that I was like, 'This is not fair because I'm Michael Rapaport, and this [person is doing] a song and dance,' or something like that. But, they were all really good, to be honest with you. There wasn't anybody who didn't sound good. They set you up to win.

CinemaBlend asked Michael Rapaport if he'd be doing any singing on the road as he's currently touring the nation on a comedy tour, but couldn't get a definitive answer. Rapaport will be in Chicago on October 20th and the 21st, and tickets for his comedy shows are available on his website.

The Masked Singer Season 10 is down a Pickle, but there's still plenty of talent in the mix as we head into next week. Granted, I haven't heard of anyone who is nearly as talented as Gazelle, and she's still one of my top picks to win this season until I hear otherwise. Perhaps if we have another competitor this season who also has Michael Rapaport's backstage smack talk skills, they can overtake her.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 10 over on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now is the time to catch up and get in on the fun of guessing the identities of each contestant involved this season.