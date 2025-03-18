Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out Of NBA Game After Throwing Up On The Court

Just over a month after dozens of Saturday Night Live vets returned to the late night stage for the NBC staple’s 50th anniversary, one of the show’s most outspoken stars turned heads for a completely different reason. Tracy Morgan was in a familiar mode on St. Patrick’s Day evening while attending an NBA game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks, when he appeared to fall ill, sparking a pause in gameplay as he was wheeled out of the arena.

During the second half of the Knicks’ latest home game, Morgan was sitting courtside as is often the case, when he was seen to be looking worse for wear, leading to him seemingly vomiting onto the court floor from his seat. Video of the moment was captured and shared on TikTok, where fans shared worried thoughts about the comedy star, as seen below.

After it became clear he wasn’t feeling well, Morgan was apparently seen to by others in the arena. He was helped into a wheelchair while holding a towel against his face, and he was assisted in exiting the main part of the arena.

Some social media posts from the event also noted that Tracy Morgan also appeared to be bleeding from the nose during the ordeal, sparking more health concerns.

All things told, the game was delayed for around ten minutes during the third quarter. After Morgan was wheeled out, Madison Square Garden staffers quickly cleaned up the court around where the comic was sitting, and gameplay was able to recommence.

Knicks Star Josh Hart Shares Hopeful Message For Tracy Morgan

After the game, which the Knicks handily won 116-95, star player Josh Hart followed up his triple-double performance with the following statement about Morgan, according to AP:

First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan. Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.

A representative for Madison Square Garden also shared a statement about the SNL vet, saying:

We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.

Tracy Morgan is currently in the midst of developing a new, presumably off-the-wall comedy pilot for NBC alongside former 30 Rock cohorts Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. In the new project, he’ll play a disgraced former football player named Reggie who makes it his life mission to turn his public image around.

Morgan and Fey aren’t the only huge names attached, and they also aren’t the only sketch comedy vets and occasional Saturday Night Live guest hosts involved. Fellow SNL alum Bobby Moynihan was the latest actor to join the cast, which already includes Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, as well as Living Single and American Fiction star Erika Alexander.

Here's hoping all is well with Tracy Morgan, and that we'll be watching him yuk it up in his NBC comedy later in the 2025 TV schedule.