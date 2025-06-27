Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay Is The Only Celeb Who Gets To Hug NBA Star Jalen Brunson, And She Gave A Thoughtful Explanation Why

It's not uncommon to spot celebrities courtside at New York Knicks games, or anywhere they're playing, as we learned from Pat McAfee's short feud with Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet. Some celebrities get more attention than others, of course, and some even get a hug from superstar Jalen Brunson if they're lucky. Only one gets that hug, actually, and that's Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and was asked by the host how she received this special honor. The actress, who recently talked about a fortune teller predicting her fame, spoke about the first time she hugged the NBA all-star, and how that was even possible given the widespread security in the arena:

They let me know that Jalen was a big fan, and I was so flattered and thrilled because I was such a huge fan. And I think Jalen sort of grew up on SVU. That's what his dad, Rick, [watched]...I think he felt this sort of, as many people do, that intimacy and safety that one does growing up watching SVU.

Sure, it's nothing to spot someone like former Knicks good luck charm Kylie Jenner courtside at a game, but how often do you get to link up with Olivia Benson? Law & Order: SVU seems to be one of those shows that everyone has some familiarity with, to the point that even other celebrities get starstruck when Mariska Hargitay is around. And if Christopher Meloni is there as well? I mean, past events like that have broken the internet!

Seth Meyers went on to point out that Jalen Brunson attended the premiere of Mariska Hargitay's documentary, My Mom Jayne, which explores her mother, 1950s movie star Jayne Mansfield. Hargitay was only three years old when her mother tragically passed away in a car accident in 1967, and has since learned that her biological father was not the man who raised her. The documentary delves into this discovery, as the actress reveals a long-kept secret within her family.

It's super cool to see celebrities get so excited about their favorite teams and vice versa, and we saw a lot of that during the New York Knicks' latest playoff run. Timothée Chalamet was posting hype videos, Pat McAfee was feuding with John Mellencamp, and Spike Lee was offering to give up one of his Oscars if the Knicks won the NBA championship.

The team fell short of making the finals this season, losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. I'm sure Mariska Hargitay was disappointed, but at least the team has next season to make a run all over again.

Catch the new season of Law & Order: SVU when it premieres this fall on NBC on the 2025 TV schedule. Until then, there are still plenty of episodes in syndication on television to binge in the meantime, so check your local listings!