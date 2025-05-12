I Did NOT See Mikey Day Ripping Off His Shirt On SNL Coming, But Fans Are All Over How Hard He Committed To The Bit

With the 2025 TV schedule moving closer to the summer break for major shows, it’s that time of year where big moments and performances take the stage. For a show like Saturday Night Live, that’s an even greater opportunity to make some live TV memories that’ll keep fans talking over the break.

Veteran SNL writer/performer Mikey Day just gave a buzz-worthy physical comedy performance that has everyone praising his abilities. And, now, if there's anything more hotly discussed than upcoming SNL hosts, it's the suggestion that this long time fixture of the show may be eying the exit doors in the very near future.

Mikey Day’s ‘Guy Who Just Walked Into A Spiderweb’ Was A Huge Hit

It’s way too early to tell, but I’d like to think that Mikey Day’s performance during the most recent Weekend Update could be one that goes down in history. Initially billed as a man trying to explain the recent tariffs seen through U.S. economic policy, this gag turns into something totally different. While you can watch this sketch with a Peacock subscription, you can easily catch that moment in the video below. Trust me, you need to see this:

I don’t think I’m crazy for agreeing with Saturday Night Live fans that Day’s recent performance is a definitive hit. And, if you’re interested in reading what others are saying about “Guy who Just Walked Into a Spiderweb,” here’s the first round of reactions we sampled after this weekend’s show:

"one thing about Mikey Day, he's alwayssss gonna commit to the bit. here he is stripping while playing a "guy who just walked into a spiderweb" on SNL” - @SpencerAlthouse

“I am really surprised that Mikey Day took his shirt off on #SNL tonight before Walton Goggins did. #SNL50.” - @GiovanniAlabiso

“Mikey Day KILLED this hit. I was in tears!! #SNL50 #SNL #Weekendupdate” - @dbunkley32

“#SNL Mikey Day all day 😆😆😆😆🕷️” - @itsallrealitv

Between the redness on his chest, his struggle with totally removing the shirt from his person and the right amount of hysterical madness, Mike Day truly did crush this segment. Even after running this clip back to listen to him frantically yell, "On my skiiin," a few times, I'm still breaking into laughter. (That's both the best and worst thing to contend with on a Monday morning.)

And, no, you weren't mistaken when reading that the comments above were just our “first round” of fan feedback. There’s actually another handful of comments I needed to bundle together for the sake of this conversation, as Mikey Day’s latest SNL triumph is accompanied by rumors that he may be leaving the series.

(Image credit: SNL/YouTube)

Saturday Night Live May Be Losing Mikey Day, Which Has Fans Feeling A Certain Way

When it comes potential departures after Saturday Night Live's historic 50th season, much has been said about those Colin Jost rumors. That chatter also seems to hint at his Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che being on his way out as well. You can now add Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day to that roster of supposed goodbyes, as noted in a recent report from Deadline.

Although the trade reports that Day might still be on the fence, provided writing partner Streeter Seidell stays put, fans are not happy about that rumor. But, like it or not, further reactions to “Guy who Walks into a Spiderweb” seem to dwell on that very notion. As you’ll read below, this sketch is a perfect example of why people would be so bummed for him to potentially take that final bow next weekend:

“This is some PHENOMENAL physical comedy. I've said it for years... Mikey Day is one of the sharpest and most underrated performers in SNL history. Watch this & marvel at his talent.” - @JeremyWingert79

“mikey day is literally one of snl’s greatest cast members and i need to make sure everyone else thinks this” - @cooldetat

“SNL is really gonna miss Mikey Day when he’s gone, between stuff like this and his strong straightman work, he’s one of the more unheralded but critical SNL cast members of the last decade” - @SatchelPrice

“Guy who just walked into a spiderweb hit a bit close to home but was totally hilarious. Mikey Day, please don't go anywhere.🤩 #SNL50” - @iisher

With other memorable claims to fame like his “Lord Gaga” Weekend Update bit, or the wildly popular “Beavis and Butthead” sketch with Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day is an underrated ringer on the SNL team. If he is planning on jumping ship after the Scarlett Johansson-hosted May 17th finale, then he’ll certainly be leaving his audience wanting more.

For a performer, that’s not only the highest compliment, it’s also a sign that you’ve done something right. Perhaps we’ll get some sort of clues throughout the week if Day will be signing off. If not, then 11:35 PM ET on NBC will probably be a little extra tense this weekend as, by time all is said and done, there's a chance we'll have our answer.