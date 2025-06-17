Mike Myers Got Real About The ‘Depression’ He’d Feel If His SNL Sketches Got Cut, And How Conan O’Brien Helped Him Change On Set
Fact: Conan O'Brien makes everything better.
The history of Saturday Night Live is rife with anecdotes from some of the funniest people in the entertainment industry, and it seems like nearly every famed cast member has stories about how stressful it can be trying to get material into weekly episodes. One might not think that issue would plague Mike Myers, one of the most bankable SNL vets to date, but the Shrek star said he used to sink into a depressed state over cut sketches, and he credits Conan O’Brien turning that feeling around.
Myers, who returned to SNL as Elon Musk for the 50th season's run throughout the 2025 TV schedule, took part in a Variety roundtable conversation with Colin Jost, Marcello Hernandez and Sarah Sherman. When the latter two cast members opined that dress rehearsals are likely easier on regulars than guest hosts, the Wayne’s World star voiced a differing viewpoint, saying:
Technically, not every dress rehearsal sent Mike Myers into the emotional pits, since it wasn't every week where his sketch(es) got cut. But there were apparently enough instances that those less-than-savory feelings have remained with him all these years later.
Thankfully, Myers didn't have to feel the way for the entirety of his six-year run (1989-1995) on Saturday Night Live. The year prior, Lorne MIchaels brought Conan O'Brien into the writing staff, and though he only stuck around the show for three years, it was quite the historic and inspirational stint.
Not just because he met comedians that he'd continue working with for his entire career, but also for inspiring those around him to be more jovial, off the cuff and willing to accept failure. Nobody in the late night world pulls off self-deprecation as successfully as Conan.
Which is indeed what helped bring Mike Myers out of his regular funk regarding SNL pitches. Here's how he put it:
It's not clear if Mike Myers is referring to the celeb widely dubbed the worst SNL guest host of all time and one of the least funny sketch performers — Mr. Steven Seagal — or one of the other infamously bad hosts that have been talked about over the years. Whatever the case may be, that horrible experience did have at least one positive ramification, in that O'Brien brushing it off his back inspired Myers to take a similar approach to temporarily failings.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Interestingly enough, Conan O'Brien left SNL in 1991 citing burnout from both working on the show and dealing with an engagement-gone-wrong in his personal life. But he's been a TV mainstay ever since, thanks to late nigth talk shows and streaming travel shows, so there's definitely value in being able to laugh through one's struggles.
For now, it's unclear who will be filling out the ranks of upcoming guest hosts and musical acts for Season 51, but stay tuned for more updates while also anticipating a certain ogre's return when the star-studded Shrek 5 hits theaters in December 2026.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.