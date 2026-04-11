Turns Out, Michael Che Actually Owes Colin Jost A Thank You For Landing SNL

Michael Che and Colin Jost have been sitting opposite one another on the “Weekend Update” desk for more than a decade now, and have been one of the most memorable presences on SNL during this run. However, I just learned that it would never have happened without a program (then) head writers Jost and Seth Meyers had put together, and a chance encounter in a club in New York.

In fact, Che recently revealed Colin Jost is the entire reason he got a shot on Saturday Night Live. Unlike most cast members, he does not have Lorne Michaels to thank (at least not mostly). He has his “Weekend Update” buddy to thank. The comedian told Mike Birbiglia that he used to frequent bars and clubs like The Knitting Factory to check out comedy. He saw some greats, and made unexpected connections.

I saw Robin Williams at The Knitting Factory. I saw Chappelle at The Knitting Factory. I saw everybody there! That’s how I got SNL, was at The Knitting Factory.

It sounds like the start of a joke, but this is literally how Che got hired.

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How Colin Jost Hooked Michael Che Up With SNL

So, what happened? Apparently, he and Jost hit it off, and because it was a unique period in Saturday Night Live history where guest writing stints (like guest host stints) were happening, he got a shot. It’s honestly wild to think about landing a gig as prominent as SNL at a comedy show, so, when Che told the story, I wasn’t surprised to hear Mike Birbiglia respond with, “That’s crazy.”

Jost came by, he was head writer at the time, at The Knitting Factory, and he was like, ‘Dude, you gotta come to SNL.’ I got a two-week, like guest writing deal, and then they asked me to stay. I’ve been there since. That used to happen!

The days are past when front of house names were also the head writers on the show. Seth Meyers has moved on to late night, and Colin Jost has taken a step back to do weird side projects like bits for the Olympics and more. You always hear stories about how back in the day, it was easier to break into things, and I think Che is very much confirming that’s true, here. He also told Birbiglia on his “ Working It Out” podcast :

That’s a true story. He was head writer with Seth [Meyers] at the time. They were doing like a two-week program, they were bringing in different writers. I think Peretti came like the term right before me. I wouldn’t say it went well. It went decent. They hired me. I got one [sketch] on. It would never get on today.

Che stayed on as a writer on SNL during 2013, before getting announced to be joining Jost on the “Weekend Update” desk for Season 40. At this point, he’s now been a part of the 40th and 50th anniversary, though once a year, people want to know if Jost and Che are ready to quit . They’ve said it’s “hard to imagine,” and much like Kenan Thompson, I really hope the time doesn’t come soon. They’re such a perfect fit for as long as they can manage the crazy SNL hours .