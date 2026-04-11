Turns Out, Michael Che Actually Owes Colin Jost A Thank You For Landing SNL
The story behind Che landing SNL is not what I expected.
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Michael Che and Colin Jost have been sitting opposite one another on the “Weekend Update” desk for more than a decade now, and have been one of the most memorable presences on SNL during this run. However, I just learned that it would never have happened without a program (then) head writers Jost and Seth Meyers had put together, and a chance encounter in a club in New York.
In fact, Che recently revealed Colin Jost is the entire reason he got a shot on Saturday Night Live. Unlike most cast members, he does not have Lorne Michaels to thank (at least not mostly). He has his “Weekend Update” buddy to thank. The comedian told Mike Birbiglia that he used to frequent bars and clubs like The Knitting Factory to check out comedy. He saw some greats, and made unexpected connections.
It sounds like the start of a joke, but this is literally how Che got hired.Article continues below
How Colin Jost Hooked Michael Che Up With SNL
So, what happened? Apparently, he and Jost hit it off, and because it was a unique period in Saturday Night Live history where guest writing stints (like guest host stints) were happening, he got a shot. It’s honestly wild to think about landing a gig as prominent as SNL at a comedy show, so, when Che told the story, I wasn’t surprised to hear Mike Birbiglia respond with, “That’s crazy.”
The days are past when front of house names were also the head writers on the show. Seth Meyers has moved on to late night, and Colin Jost has taken a step back to do weird side projects like bits for the Olympics and more. You always hear stories about how back in the day, it was easier to break into things, and I think Che is very much confirming that’s true, here. He also told Birbiglia on his “Working It Out” podcast:
Che stayed on as a writer on SNL during 2013, before getting announced to be joining Jost on the “Weekend Update” desk for Season 40. At this point, he’s now been a part of the 40th and 50th anniversary, though once a year, people want to know if Jost and Che are ready to quit. They’ve said it’s “hard to imagine,” and much like Kenan Thompson, I really hope the time doesn’t come soon. They’re such a perfect fit for as long as they can manage the crazy SNL hours.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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