Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Provacative’ Euphoria Scenes Have Been A Huge Topic Of Conversation. How Does Scooter Braun Feel?

Be aware that spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 – including the latest episode, “ lie ahead.

The third (and possibly final) season of HBO’s Euphoria is nearing its finale amid the 2026 TV schedule, and the episodes have been eventful, to say the least. While a number of the storylines have seen wild developments for Rue and co., much has been said about the story arc surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie Howard. While fans have been sounding off on Sweeney’s “provocative” scenes, someone who hasn’t spoken out is her boyfriend, Scooter Braun. Now, a source is sharing claims about Braun’s feelings on those scenes.

How Does Scooter Braun Reportedly Feel About Sydney Sweeney’s Scenes On The Show?

Despite having gone Instagram official recently, Braun and Sweeney haven’t spoken about the specific dynamics in their relationship. Since the pair began dating in 2025, insiders have shared alleged details about them. That includes what Braun allegedly brings to the relationship as well his purported feelings on athletes sliding into Sweeney’s DMs. More recently, a source spoke to Page Six about Braun’s thoughts on Sweeney’s Euphoria work and, allegedly, the businessman has a nuanced take:

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Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress. He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.

That insider later adds that Sweeney and Braun’s “relationship is very secure” and that Braun allegedly “isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on.” If this source is to be believed, the former talent manager is “incredibly supportive” of the Immaculate star’s career. While Braun is reportedly fine with how Sweeney’s work is coming along, a portion of Euphoria viewers have different thoughts on Cassie’s recent exploits.

What’s Been Going On With Cassie In Euphoria Season 3, And How Are Fans Responding?

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Although Sydney Sweeney has performed sensual scenes throughout the entirety of Euphoria’s run, Season 3 arguably amps that up by putting Cassie in a new professional position. Cassie takes up work on OnlyFans in order to help cover the cost of her and Nate’s wedding, and that leads to some truly “provocative” situations. For instance, one risqué scene sees Cassie wearing a baby outfit and sucking on a pacifier. And, in another episode, Cassie doing ASMR on her body and turning into a giant woman who rampages across a city and smashes her breasts against buildings.

The scenes in question have received negative responses from fans, with some collectively calling those scenes as a “humiliation ritual” for Sweeney. Additionally, some real-life OF models have taken issue with the storyline as well. Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward – who shares content to the aforementioned platform – also shared her displeasure. Speaking particularly to the baby scene, Ward said it “serves to perpetuate stereotypes that sex workers have no moral compass and that they will do anything for money.”

Cassie’s job situation takes a turn in the latest episode, “Stand Still and See,” as she’s offered a lead role on a soap opera, on the condition that she delete her OnlyFans account. After contemplating the move, Cassie eventually does away with the account so, on the surface, it would seem that her days of crafting explicit Internet content are over. Of course, it remains to be seen whether Sydney Sweeney will still have any more sexual scenes before the season’s end but, if she does, it sounds like she might have Braun’s support.

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New episodes of Euphoria air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and fans can also stream those installments using an HBO Max subscription.