Jason Kelce And Colin Jost Both Tried Olympic Bobsledding, And I’m Not Sure Who Is More Shook

I’ve been dialed into the Winter Olympics since the Milan-Cortina Games kicked off on the 2026 TV schedule this month, and there’s been one predominant thought running through my head — all of these events look like so much fun. Watching the athletes flying and flipping in the halfpipe competition and navigating the twists and turns of the bobsled and luge tracks is so thrilling, but Jason Kelce and Colin Jost are here to prove these events aren’t for the faint of heart.

When you’ve got the best athletes in the world showing off their skills, of course they’re going to make it look easy, but I’m not sure which of these guys would be quicker to refute that argument after trying their hands at bobsledding. Colin Jost got in on the action, and you can tell from his screams and shouts of, “Oh my God!” just how rough the experience was. Check out the video here. Jost acknowledged how ill-prepared he was for that ride, saying:

I was in no way prepared for that. Wow! I truly thought my body was going to break apart. I’m not exaggerating. It was so much more intense than I expected.

I was honestly worried about Colin Jost’s neck, because it looked like he was getting banged around pretty good there. (Do we call that bobblesledding?) If the Saturday Night Live comedian isn’t careful, he could find himself getting pulled out of Olympics coverage again like in 2024. I’m sure after that, he was happy to get back to covering ski jumpers stuffing their crotches.

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, appeared to go through a bit more training before experiencing the bobsled’s 5G forces. I was impressed to see the former Philadelphia Eagle in such good shape two years after retiring from the NFL, as the Park City, Utah, team had him doing sprints, long jumps, vertical leaps and more just to prove he wasn’t going to injure himself in the bobsled.

The retired athlete also gave us some good screams on his ride down the ice, but I have to admit I was a little distracted by the Travis Kelce sticker on Jason’s helmet:

(Image credit: Jason Kelce/YouTube)

Once he reached the bottom of the track, I was surprised to hear that the bobsledding experience does not equate to a rollercoaster, as I thought it would. According to Jason Kelce:

It’s nothing like a rollercoaster. It feels like it’s one of those things you really don’t know what it feels like until you do it. It is pulling you down into that thing, and at the same time you’re flying.

You can see Jason Kelce’s full indescribable experience here:

For those of us whose bobsledding knowledge doesn’t go too far beyond Cool Runnings, watching Jason Kelce and Colin Jost try their hands at it has been a pretty eye-opening experience. It’s not surprising in the least that all of these events are a lot harder than the Olympians make it look (you don’t get back abs for nothing), but it still makes me appreciate their work in a new way.

You can continue to catch the Winter Games on NBC or stream the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Peacock through February 22.