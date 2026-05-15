Dutton Ranch Reviews Are Here. What Are Critics Saying About Beth And Rip’s Yellowstone Spinoff?
Our favorite Montana couple moves to Texas.
It’s been about a year and a half since we bid farewell to Yellowstone. John Dutton’s murder was avenged with Jamie's death, and Kayce’s doing his thing over on CBS’s Marshals. As for Beth and her husband Rip, we’re about to see what hijinks they’re up to in Texas when Dutton Ranch hits the 2026 TV schedule. Reviews are in for the latest Yellowstone spinoff, so after viewing the first four episodes, do critics think this feels like a continuation of the hit Taylor Sheridan epic, or does it stand on its own?
Dutton Ranch is centered around Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) who relocate to Texas with their adopted son Carter. According to CinemaBlend’s own Riley Utley, the series perfectly blends what we loved about Yellowstone with new challenges for Beth and Rip. She says:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast agrees Dutton Ranch is a win, following its predecessor’s formula exactly, except that it’s smart enough to side-step the “culture-war claptrap.” The critic says the result is the best and most satisfying Yellowstone entry since Yellowstone itself. He writes:
Lauren Samer of Page Six says Yellowstone fans will be happy to get more of the same with Dutton Ranch. The writing is clumsy, the plotlines are full of melodrama, but that’s probably just fine for an audience who wants to see cowboys kick ass and take names, Samer says, writing:
Ben Travers of IndieWire gives the new series a C in his Dutton Ranch review, saying that Beth and Rip still have the ferocity we loved in the original series, but Annette Bening and Ed Harris — the latest big Hollywood names to join the Yellowstone universe — may steal the show. In Travers’ words:
Ben Rosenstock of AV Club also gives Dutton Ranch a C, saying it’s the same Duttons, different ranch. Beth’s character is admittedly tempered down a bit, Rosenstock says, but nobody was really asking for more Carter. The critic concludes:
It sounds like there have been some changes made to propel Beth and Rip’s spinoff, but a lot of Dutton Ranch is very similar to Yellowstone, and that’s probably what a lot of fans are hoping for. With 14 critics weighing in so far, Rotten Tomatoes scores the spinoff sequel at 86% ahead of its premiere.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The first two episodes will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription at 3:01 a.m. ET Friday, May 15, while they will air back-to-back at 8 p.m. ET the same day on Paramount Network.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.