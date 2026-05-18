Adam Driver Has The Jokes When Asked About Lena Dunham’s Inflammatory Book Comments About Him

Adam Driver doesn't seem too concerned about Lena Dunham's story in Famesick about their intense rehearsal on the set of Girls. When asked about the stories where he threw a chair near Dunham and later punched a hole in a wall over a haircut, Driver dropped a joke.

Driver was at Cannes recently, attending a press conference for his latest movie, Paper Tiger. Variety reported that Driver offered a joke rather than a serious comment about his former co-star's comments. Here's what he said:

I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book.

It's possible Adam Driver isn't too concerned because there's nothing to be worries about. While Lena Dunham wrote those things and expressed regret that his character in Girls was seen as a romantic hero, she also paid a lot of compliments to the actor. In addition to talking about his short temper and condescending attitude, she also talked about how protective and loving he could be as well.

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Lena Dunham doesn't hold any grudges against Adam Driver, who also shared his own thoughts about working on Girls way back. There were many trials for those who worked on that show, but it all culminated in a series that holds up for those who want to revisit it with an HBO Max subscription.

All this to say, I don't think Adam Driver is serious about clapping back at Lena Dunham with his own memoir. I do wonder if he'd sign on for a Girls movie, which Dunham teased while she was doing press for Famesick. His star power has risen quite a bit after some fantastic movies, so who knows if he'd be available amid various jobs.

For those wondering what a Girls movie would look like, Lena Dunham teased what the characters would be up to if she checked in on them in the modern day. Dunham said that Adam would be a cult theater actor living off somewhere in Berlin, and while I couldn't see the real Adam Driver doing anything like that, I totally see it for his character.

(Image credit: HBO)

For now, Driver seems more focused on promoting Paper Tiger, which received a six-minute standing ovation following its screening at Cannes. The movie also made headlines over the weekend when director James Gray tried to Facetime actress Scarlett Johansson during the ovation, but was unable to reach her. Perhaps that's a story he'll be saving for his autobiography one day, and we'll get to see her make a funny joke about it at a press conference.

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It seems like the saga is over between Adam Driver and Lena Dunham, but I'm keeping an eye on it in case it results in a Girls reunion down the road. We're also waiting on an official release date for Paper Tiger, especially after the response at Cannes.