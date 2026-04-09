SNL's Cut For Time Sketch This Week Was Just Mikey Day Trolling Colin Jost Over Scarlett Johansson

Not too many episodes of Saturday Night Live are left in the spring 2026 TV schedule, and NBC is already hyping Colman Domingo as the next Season 51 host with Anitta as the musical guest. That said, there are still laughs to be had from last week, as one sketch that was cut for time was actually fairly elaborate with Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, and a tattoo grouped together to troll Colin Jost over Scarlett Johansson. Who said only Michael Che could mock Jost over his movie star wife?

The sketch that was cut for time didn’t include host Jack Black or musical guest Jack White, but featured Mikey Day as A Guy, Chloe Fineman as His Girlfriend Who’s Always Cold, and Colin Jost as the unwitting butt of the joke who definitely didn’t see the Scarlett Johansson punchline coming. Take a look:

Weekend Update: A Guy and His Girlfriend Who’s Always Cold on Dating App Fatigue - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, the sketch was pretty great even before it got to Mikey Day stripping off his last layer to display his tattoo of Colin Jost’s wife, and I have to give it to Day for his deliveries. It’s a shame that a sketch that required so much physical comedy – not to mention what I assume was a specially-made temporary tattoo of Scarlett Johansson – wasn’t part of the NBC broadcast and isn’t streaming with a Peacock subscription.

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Colin Jost was laughing harder than anyone, and I have to wonder if that’s partly due to Mikey Day going a lot lighter on a joke about the Jurassic World star than Michael Che does in their Weekend Update Joke Swaps. Then again, maybe it’s just because he’s come to expect the worst from Che when they swap jokes, and there was no reason to expect Day to rip off his shirt to reveal that tattoo.

For her part, Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to the live comedy of SNL, even if she might not always be prepared for how far Michael Che will go to make Colin Jost insult her on camera. Not only did she join the Five-Timers Club back in 2017, but she’s currently at seven hosting gigs and counting, and explained why she keeps coming back to the “fantastic” experience.

Jack Black, host of the episode that would have featured the sketch if it hadn’t been cut for time, is also a member of the Five-Timers Club, unlike Ryan Gosling, as the Project Hail Mary star realized in promos for his March episode of SNL. Maybe next year, Ryan! He’ll need another few episodes to catch up to Scarlett Johansson.

Colman Domingo is next up as host, before SNL takes a few weeks off. It will return on May 2 with Olivia Rodrigo as host and musical guest, followed by host Matt Damon and musical guest Noah Kahan on May 9, and wrapping on Season 51 with host Will Ferrell and musical guest Paul McCartney on May 16, all on NBC. You can also revisit early episodes streaming on Peacock.