I Had No Idea Anderson Cooper’s 60 Minutes Gig Was Bleeding Into His ‘Vacation Time’ Before His Exit
He’s leaving for a reason anyone with two jobs can relate to.
Newsman Anderson Cooper wrapped up his almost 20 years as a correspondent on 60 Minutes last weekend. In a postscript interview on 60 Minutes Overtime, Cooper, who himself has become known for asking the hard questions, let us all in on his decision to leave the show. I'm amazed at just how much it was cutting into his vacation time from his other gig as a CNN host. I admire Cooper for his dedication, and I certainly understand why he needed to step away from 60 Minutes.
20 Years In A Moonlighting Gig
Cooper joined CBS’s 60 Minutes, the venerable news magazine show that you can watch with a Paramount+ subscription, in 2006. The gig, at the time, one of the most prestigious in the news industry, came at a cost. Cooper was then, as he is now, the most visible face on CNN. That meant Cooper had to find a way to find time for two pretty demanding jobs. It turns out he had to use a lot of his vacation time from CNN to make it work for 60 Minutes. That weighed heavily on his recent decision to leave the show, telling 60 Minutes Overtime:
While he says 60 Minutes “never felt like work,” it still meant that he was burning the candle at both ends, by essentially moonlighting in a second full-time job at a show with a notoriously competitive environment. That’s going to put stress on anyone, no matter how much they love what they do.
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Family Also Played A Part
Taking all your vacation time, not to mention your weekends, is also stressful on your family. Cooper has two sons, Wyatt Morgan Cooper and Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, whom he co-parents with his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani. Working for CBS and CNN (not to mention other occasional gigs like a temporary Jeopardy! host) meant Cooper had little downtime to spend with his kids. And as any parent knows, that is a kind of stress that really weighs on someone. Cooper told Overtime:
Cooper came to that realization while on a story in South Africa, recognizing that he was thousands of miles away from home (again), while his son was leaving for school that morning. That is something that any parent can appreciate, and while I’ll miss Cooper’s contributions to 60 Minutes, I can’t begrudge him at all for his decision.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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