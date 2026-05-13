Travis Kelce Asked Colin Jost About Being The 'Less Famous Person' In His Relationship, And His Answer Surprised Me
Love the "Plus One Fraternity."
While Colin Jost and Travis Kelce are very well-known and successful, there’s no question that their respective partners, Scarlett Johansson and Taylor Swift, are more famous. It’s an objective fact, and they both know it. They also got real about it when the football player asked the SNL star about being the “less famous person” in a relationship.
Listen, when you’re married to the all-time highest-grossing actor or engaged to one of the biggest pop stars in the world, I can see why you’d identify as part of the “plus-one fraternity.” And Travis Kelce, who got engaged to Swift last summer, brought that up during an episode of New Heights, as he asked Jost:
Again, Kelce and Jost are by no means not-famous. In fact, they’re very, very, very well-known. Jost has been the longest-reigning Weekend Update host since 2021, and Kelce has won three Super Bowls. However, their partners are a movie star and a pop star, so they are, technically, “less famous.” And according to Jost, that’s a “relief,” as he explained:
I love that take. However, this wasn’t what surprised me about his answer. That’s because, while Jost is not as big of an A-lister as his wife, he actually thinks he gets approached more than she does. That’s what shocked me, as he explained:
You know what, this actually makes sense. I totally see what Jost is saying. He’s best known for his work on television – in fact, you can see him on the 2026 TV schedule with both SNL and Pop Culture Jeopardy. His work is watched in people’s homes, while his wife’s work is typically seen on the big screen. That could create a different relationship for viewers, and, in a way, it makes Jost more approachable.
The other surprising revelation from this conversation about the “plus one fraternity” member has to do with passports. Yes, passports. Jost explained that sometimes, when he’s traveling with Johansson, the attendants won’t even recognize her (even though they’re looking at documents that say her name). Recalling what has happened, the Weekend Update anchor said:
Listen, I’ve watched the Marvel movies in order (yes, all of them), and if I saw the Black Widow in real life, I’d question if it was really her. However, if I were checking her passport, I’d hope I realized that before I asked if she knew that she looked like Scarlett Johansson.
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Anyway, all this is to say, Jost is very aware of his wife’s fame, and the impact it has on them is quite surprising and funny. However, they’ve always both maintained a very positive outlook on it all.
Now, if you’d like to see this power couple in action, you can catch Jost in new episodes of Saturday Night Live every Saturday on NBC (or with a Peacock subscription) at 11:30 p.m. ET, and you can stream Pop Culture Jeopardy with a Netflix subscription. Then, to keep up with Scarlett Johansson, make sure to check the 2026 movie schedule to stay up to date on her upcoming films.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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