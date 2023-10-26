What Led Women To Join The Golden Bachelor? April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts And Others Speak Out
You're never too old to fall in love on TV.
Gerry Turner may have won over the hearts of America on what has become probably the week’s most feel-good hour of television with The Golden Bachelor, but over the season so far we’ve also fallen in love with the women he is getting to date. ABC had been teasing a senior citizen-aged dating show for years before introducing Turner, so what inspired these sweet and sassy women to apply for The Golden Bachelor’s inaugural season? April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts and other contestants have answered that very question.
Regular viewers of The Bachelor/Bachelorette are used to seeing young adults shedding lots of tears as they battle their peers for time with the person they’re all simultaneously dating. The Golden Bachelor has been bringing the emotion as well, with many of the contestants discovering the possibility of finding love again after the loss of their husbands. That was April Kirkwood’s experience, she told ET, after her friends insisted she’d be great on the show. She said:
Kathy Swarts — who caused quite a ruckus by telling fellow cast member Theresa Nist to “Zip it” — lost her husband of almost 46 years to suicide, and she told USA TODAY that she committed a few years ago to saying “yes” to adventures and new opportunities. In Kathy’s words:
For many of The Golden Bachelor’s cast, their children have been the primary focus of their lives for so many years, and the show has faced a unique issue, as family obligations have forced a couple of contestants to self-eliminate.
It’s lovely to see the women choosing their own happiness, and few people on this season have been as bright a light as Natascha Hardee. She said, per ET, that after raising kids and grandkids, it was time to do something for herself:
Jeanie Howard, for her part, turned to The Golden Bachelor after seemingly exhausting her other options, telling ET:
Whatever inspired The Golden Bachelor’s cast to apply, I am grateful, because they are a fun group to cheer for. Hopefully we can keep cheering them on along their journeys, should ABC decide to expand the franchise further with The Golden Bachelorette. For now, though, Gerry Turner’s journey continues at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
