Bachelor In Paradise Contestant Finally Addresses The Potential Of Age-Gap Romances As Goldens Join The Spinoff
This is the question we've all been asking.
As we get closer to the return of Bachelor in Paradise to the 2025 TV schedule, we’re slowly learning more about what we can expect to see on Season 10. Several cast members were revealed by a leaked video, for example, and production has moved to Costa Rica under a new showrunner. However, there remains one huge question that hasn’t been answered: Could we potentially see Goldens dating their younger castmates? One contestant has finally broached the topic.
Already, there are surprising reports about the Goldens coming out of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. However, as soon as it was confirmed The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette castoffs would be joining alumni from the flagship shows, Bachelor Nation has wondered if they were there to date, and if so, might we see sparks fly in an age-gap romance? Gary Levingston spoke with the Desert Sun and strongly rejected the idea. He said:
It seems this initial cast of varying ages does not expect to co-mingle, according to Gary Levingston, a fan favorite from Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette.
As popular as age-gap romances are in literature and movies like The Idea of You and A Family Affair, many fans have bristled at the thought of a 70-something dating someone five decades younger.
The reality wouldn’t necessarily be that drastic. In previous seasons, the oldest Bachelor in Paradise contestant (Kenny Braasch) was 40 years old, and the youngest Golden contestant (Mark Anderson) was 58, so the age range between the two branches of The Bachelor franchise isn’t as wide as some may think.
According to Levingston, though, that may not be in the cards for Season 10. So what role can we expect from the Goldens? Are they there to counsel their younger counterparts, or will we see them date the other Goldens? It sounds like both, as Levingston continued:
So the Golden cast members are getting set up! I think Bachelor Nation fans definitely wanted to see contestants like Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston looking for love on the beach, and it sounds like they’re also making themselves available to The Bachelor/Bachelorette alums to share their wisdom about love.
I’m looking forward to seeing the changes that come with Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 and which couples form for a summer romance (and hopefully more). The series returns Monday, July 7, on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.
