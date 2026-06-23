What’s It Like Being With Daniel Radcliffe On Set? His Reggie Dinkins Co-Star Has A Sweet Take

Daniel Radcliffe has been as busy as ever these days. He wrapped up his run in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway in May, with his narrator role being taken over by Mariska Hargitay. Radcliffe also lent his voice to Pizza Movie (streaming via Hulu subscription), and stars in NBC's already renewed The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, one of the funniest comedies to hit the 2026 TV schedule so far. Radcliffe has been in the industry since he was little, and co-star Erika Alexander shared a sweet take about what it’s like being on set with him.

The mockumentary sitcom premiered in January and was officially renewed for Season 2 in May. Radcliffe stars as Arthur Tobin, a documentary director, and it is just the latest role in his extensive filmography that spans almost three decades. Despite his many roles and his long Hollywood career, Radcliffe is still a genuinely nice person, according to Alexander, who's been a TV star for as long as he's been alive. She shared this with Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast:

When we were waiting for the pickup on the pilot, he would text me and go, 'I really do hope the show goes. I would be heartbroken if it didn't. I miss you guys.' He comes into the room and things level, things get calm, like a therapy dog. He can go anywhere, and people relax. That's inherent to who he is.

You never know how a celebrity is going to act, especially the longer they’re in Hollywood. It’s not so surprising to know how sweet and genuine Radcliffe is, though, because every video I’ve seen of him, he just seems like a good person, most recently from fans on TikTok who saw him in Every Brilliant Thing. The fact that even after just filming the pilot for Reggie Dinkins, Radcliffe was already missing his co-stars is just so nice to hear.

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His love for his co-stars only grew once the show got picked up. Alexander recalled small things that Radcliffe did on set, and while she compared him to a therapy dog, it sounds like he’s really the protective brother who is willing to do anything and everything for his siblings. Not only that, but he’s as professional as ever, and it’s just what everyone needs to keep filming on track:

He's a natural protector. There was a dog that got spooked and sort of bit at Tracy, and [Radcliffe] threw himself in front of Tracy, trying to make sure the dog didn't hurt Tracy. And Tracy was like, 'My brother threw himself in front of me like a train.' And that's Daniel — Daniel makes the sacrifice. That's how he performs, too. He comes in prepared and open, willing to make a sacrifice of self for all.

Filming with someone like Daniel Radcliffe, who grew up in Hollywood and who people grew up with, can be intimidating. So I love that he’s actually really nice and sweet. This also makes me even happier that Reggie Dinkins is coming back for Season 2 following the praise from critics, because I can only imagine how Radcliffe would have reacted knowing that he wouldn’t be seeing his co-stars every day.

Now that he doesn’t have Every Brilliant Thing to keep him occupied, I wouldn’t be surprised if Radcliffe is counting down the days until production on Season 2 starts. At the very least, he may be keeping in constant contact with his co-stars. Any time a cast is genuinely friendly with each other, it makes the series or movie even better, and I’m so glad we don’t have to worry about any problems with Reggie Dinkins. A premiere date for Season 2 has not been given, but fans can watch the first season now with a Peacock subscription.