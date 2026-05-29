Mariska Hargitay Told Daniel Radcliffe She’s ‘The Real Harry Potter’ (And Her Story Packs Emotional Punch)

I know when I read that Mariska Hargitay literally told Daniel Radcliffe she was the real Harry Potter, I couldn't fathom what exactly she meant. However, the actress dove into detail about why she felt the urge to tell the actor behind The Boy Who Lived this, and I have to say, this story packs a surprisingly emotional punch.

For context, Hargitay is taking over the role Daniel Radcliffe originated in the Broadway play Every Brilliant Thing. However, before she made her Broadway debut in the play, she got to get to know Radcliffe a bit. As they bonded, she had to tell him that she's, in fact, the real Harry Potter, as she recalled to People:

He was so welcoming and kind. He said, ‘Call me if you need anything. You're going to be great.’ And then I said, ‘Can I talk to you alone for a minute?’ He looked at me like ‘Where’s this going?’ And then we walked over to the side, and I said ‘I just want you to know that I'm the real Harry Potter.’

Instead of looking at her like she was crazy, Hargitay described the actor as having already embraced what she was going to say before she said it. It’s no secret that in the past, Radcliffe has been reluctant when the subject of Harry Potter came up. He’s often spoken about how it used to stress him out to be known as Harry Potter . However, in recent years, he has re-accepted the role with open arms.

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It's no surprise that he would embrace what she had to say. Mariska Hargitay remembers the conversation vividly, especially Radcliffe's astonishment when he discovered that she was the girl who lived. She shared:

Instead of looking at me like, ‘Who's this wack job lady?’ He was so open and sort of curious. And he looked at me, and said, ‘Oh, tell me,’ kind of a thing. And then I leaned over, and I showed him my scar from when I was little, from the accident when my mom died, and he looked and said, ‘You really are.’

This emotional moment solidified something between them. The accident in which she lost her mother, Jayne, occurred when she was 3 years old, leaving her with a noticeable scar. You can learn more about her mother in My Mom Jayne, which is a heartbreaking documentary about her late parent . But just a heads up, the ending will make you cry . In this film you can stream with an HBO Max subscription that's directed by Hargitay herself, you delve into who her mother was as a person and an actress.

When sharing this story with Radcliffe, she showed him the perfect lightning shape across her forehead. The same that he wore for eight films. She explained that she was very excited about all this, saying:

Because it’s perfect. It's a perfect Harry Potter scar. So, that was our bonding moment. It was pretty extraordinary. I don't think there's a lot of people that can say to Daniel Radcliffe, ‘I'm the real Harry Potter,’ but that was our sort of icebreaking bonding moment.

Mariska Hargitay spoke fondly about the actor, describing him as lovely and gushing about how she thinks the world of him. She dished that the two even send each other videos.

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This isn’t the first bonding moment Radcliffe has shared backstage. The actor has previously spoken about the one piece of advice he gave Tom Felton before his Harry Potter Broadway debut.

With Hargitay's time on stage, many have been concerned about how it could impact Law & Order: SVU. However, they can rest easy as SVU has been renewed and her role in this play will last for a limited time. Starting in July, Tracee Ellis Ross is expected to take over the role. Meanwhile, the iconic show will remain part of the 2026 TV schedule as it goes into its 28th season.

Until then, fans can enjoy watching Hargitay's time on Broadway, proving she's more than just Olivia Benson (and she is actually Harry Potter).