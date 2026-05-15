Daniel Radcliffe Revealed The New Harry Potter Star He Can’t Wait To Talk To About HBO’s Show

As we inch closer to the Christmas premiere of HBO’s Harry Potter show , there has continued to be interest in how the movies’ ensemble feels about the new cast. Most recently, Daniel Radcliffe spoke about one of the actors set to play a major role in the series, while also admitting that he’s excited to ask him about this new book-to-screen adaptation of Harry Potter.

The actor in question is John Lithgow, who is playing Dumbledore in the HBO show. This all came up because Radcliffe and Lithgow are both nominated for Tony’s this year. So, while discussing their work on stage with ET, the original Harry Potter actor also chatted about how he’s “so excited to meet” Lithgow and “grill him about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series,” as the caption noted.

During the interview, Radcliffe was asked about being nominated alongside Lithgow, and he said:

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I have not met him yet. I’m very, very excited to meet him.

Right after that, the interviewer said, “I was gonna say…” while footage of Lithgow as Dumbledore played over the clip. In response to that, Radcliffe said:

I do have like so many questions for him about the show.

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I can’t say I blame him. I would too! Radcliffe grew up on the Harry Potter movies (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription ), and to this day, it’s what he’s best known for. Also, John Lithgow is an absolute legend, so it tracks that the Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins actor wants to chat with him about what’s to come on the 2026 TV schedule .

Overall, it’s clear that Daniel Radcliffe admires Lithgow a lot. As I mentioned, this all came up because both men are nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play at the Tonys. While the Harry Potter actor is being recognized for the play Every Brilliant Thing, the new Dumbledore actor was nominated for Giant, which Radcliffe couldn’t help but gush about:

But also, more than that, my mum and dad saw Giant last year when it was in London, and my dad texted me afterwards and said, ‘There are some performances that I will remember on my dying day, and one of them is John Lithgow in Giant.’ So, I’m so excited to see him.

Well, talk about high praise! And the fact that he’s also playing Dumbledore in this new show must make matters even more exciting.

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Considering how close Harry is with the headmaster in Harry Potter, the legends who played him in the movies (the late Michael Gambon and Richard Harris) and the icon that’s taking over the part, it’s no wonder Radcliffe has “so many questions” for Lithgow.