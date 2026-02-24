Critics Are Calling The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins ‘Catnip For 30 Rock Fans’
Tracy Morgan is back, and he brought Daniel Radcliffe with him.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Somehow, it’s been over 13 years since we bid farewell to Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon and the rest of the TGS crew on 30 Rock, and for those who are still mourning the loss of one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, the crew is back with something new for the 2026 TV schedule. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins premiered February 23 (after a post-NFL sneak peek in January), and critics who have seen the full first season are sharing their thoughts on Tracy Morgan’s new comedy.
Reggie Dinkins apparently exists in the same universe as 30 Rock, so keep your eye out for easter eggs. Tracy Morgan stars as the titular ex-NFL star, who hires a documentary crew in hopes of rehabbing his image after a gambling scandal. The comedy comes from 30 Rock showrunner Robert Carlock and writer Sam Means, with an ensemble cast including Bobby Moynihan, Daniel Radcliffe and Erika Alexander. Those 30 Rock connections are definitely felt, according to Matt Goldberg of The Wrap, but the new series stands out by subverting expectations. The critic writes:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert says Tracy Morgan and his supporting cast are easy to root for and keep the laughs coming in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Robert Carlock — showrunner of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — might just have another hit on his hands. Tallerico says:
Tania Hussain of Collider says the NBC series puts a fresh spin on mockumentaries, thanks to Daniel Radcliffe’s Arthur Tobin. His motivations mean the cameras filming Reggie are more of a liability to the characters than a gimmick like in other series. The critic gives it 9 out of 10 and explains:
Judy Berman of Time says co-creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means — as well as Tracy Morgan — are at the top of their game, with The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins serving as network TV’s first worthy heir to 30 Rock. What that sitcom was to Saturday Night Live, this one is to the NFL, Berman says, writing:
Belen Edwards of Mashable calls Reggie Dinkins “catnip for 30 Rock fans,” saying that Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe are a match made in comedy heaven. The lightning-fast jokes, unexpected pop culture references and cutaway gags will leave you “gasping for air” (in fact, one joke in the premiere nearly made our own Eric Eisenberg fall off of his couch). Edwards concludes:
Well, the critics are definitely all in agreement that Tracy Morgan’s new sitcom is one we need to check out. In fact, the series premiered to a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, so be sure to check out new episodes at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.