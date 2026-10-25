Why Edward James Olmos Says He Owes His Battlestar Galactica Legacy To Blade Runner

Edward James Olmos is without a doubt one of our most respected actors, and for good reason. The man’s body of work is extensive and, for his efforts, he’s received various honors, including an Emmy award and an Academy Award nomination. One of his most beloved roles is that of Commander William Adama in the reimagined version of Battlestar Galactica. It’s an iconic role, and it alone would solidify Olmos’ position within the pop culture zeitgeist. However, he also attributes that TV show, in particular, to Blade Runner.

Back in the early ‘80s, Olmos famously shared the screen with Harrison Ford in Ridley Scott’s aforementioned 1982 sci-fi film. The actor took on the role of Gaff, a detective who shadows Ford’s Rick Deckard amid a deadly investigation into Replicant activity Olmos reprised the role in 2017’s Blade Runner 2049. Around the time that Scott’s Final Cut of the film was to be released to mark its 25th anniversary, Olmos spoke to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend. It was during that chat that Olmos weighed in on BR’s relationship to BSG:

They’re re-releasing Blade Runner because of Battlestar. I talked to Ridley about two. weeks ago… Well, I don’t know if it’s because of Battlestar directly but my instincts are it’s because of the fact that there’s such a demand to see this kind of work. That’s the mother, who gave birth to this. Where Blade Runner ends is where this thing begins.

Olmos seemed to suggest that the theatrical re-release of Scott’s film could be chalked up to the popularity of sci-fi content at the time, which was in great part due to BSG. The Stand and Deliver star, however, also made it clear that the ‘80s flick helped paved the way for his version of BSG, which was a fresh take on the short-lived ABC show of the same name. Olmos does make a fair point, especially considering that Scott’s initially misunderstood masterpiece did spark quite a bit of interest in sci-fi. He also said this about the film:

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You look at the movie today, 25 years later, and go, ‘Whoa, this movie is intense.’ And today, that will ring truer because of Battlestar more than it even did when it came out. Now you’re going to be able to sit there and go, ‘Wow, this is really, really good. Now I understand this a lot better.’

Olmos’ stint as Adama began with the 2003 Battlestar Galactica miniseries, which spawned the 2004 series. After five seasons and a TV movie in 2009, Olmos’ tenure ended, though his work endures. Not only is his performance as Bill still lauded by fans, but he also still has the respect of his co-stars. Kara “Starbuck” Thrace actress Katee Sackhoff has been candid about getting advice from Olmos, and she and Tahmoh Penikett (who played Karl "Helo" Agathon) initially rejected his wisdom.

All in all, both BSG and Blade Runner have firm footprints in sci-fi culture’s consciousness. Just a few years ago, Peacock was even set to reboot Battlestar Galactica, though the show was scrapped. Now, Scott’s franchise is set to return amid the 2026 TV schedule in the form of a miniseries, Blade Runner 2099, which stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. While it’s very likely that Edward James Olmos will not be appearing on the show, I love how passionate he’s remained about the film’s impact on pop culture and his own career.

Those who want to revisit 2004’s Battlestar Galactica can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription. Also, anyone with an active Prime Video subscription can stream Blade Runner 2099 when it drops on November 25.