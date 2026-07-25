I Love The Mom-Coded Way Michelle Yeoh Helped Her Blade Runner 2099 Co-Star Hunter Schafer With Stunt Work

Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 is set to take fans back to the grungy, techno-futuristic world Ridley Scott developed more than 40 years ago. This chapter in the sci-fi saga, however, will feature different characters played by franchise newbies Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Both actresses apparently got quite close while filming the series, to the point that Yeoh did something to ensure Schafer was safe while performing stunts. And believe me when I say this is just so mom-coded (and I love it).

2099 sees Yeoh play Olwen, a dying replicant Blade Runner hunting down a rogue faction of replicants in Los Angeles. Olwen is joined in that pursuit by Schafer’s Cora, a human trying to blend in amid the new replicant-run regime. With that, Schafer and Yeoh spent a considerable amount of time together on set, and they spoke about those experiences during their show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which CinemaBlend attended. Schafer opened up about getting to dip her toes into action scenes and learning from her co-star:

I had gotten to try action on some of my other sets, but nothing compared to this. It’s my favorite, I love action and, also, to be able to do it with one of the literal bests, was nothing short of an honor. And it was also just really useful. I learned a lot from you.

Long before Ip Man exploded onto the big screen or Shang-Chi “ninja-kicked that glass ceiling” for Asian representation, Michelle Yeoh was tearing it up as a big-screen action hero. The Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once star is a skilled martial artist and has various credits under her belt. So I can understand why Schafer would be geeking out over getting to work with Yeoh in an action-based context. Yeoh also had some high praise for her co-star, and Schafar revealed the gift she got from Yeoh, too:

Yeoh : I’ve never seen a more fearless action hero. I mean, she really, literally dove in. I was almost trying to hold her back like, ‘No, no, no, no…. too late. Okay. Is Hunter OK?’ She would do the tumbles, the falls. I’m like, ‘Hunter, where are your pads?’

: I’ve never seen a more fearless action hero. I mean, she really, literally dove in. I was almost trying to hold her back like, ‘No, no, no, no…. too late. Okay. Is Hunter OK?’ She would do the tumbles, the falls. I’m like, ‘Hunter, where are your pads?’ Schafer : She bought me a baby helmet.

: She bought me a baby helmet. Yeoh: Well, you got a concussion! I had to protect my baby, okay? I was like, ‘Here, where this.’ So I got her a baby helmet.

Just when I thought I didn’t need yet another reason to love Michelle Yeoh, I have one. Honestly, it warms my heart to hear about her taking the time to ensure her co-star’s safety. The notion of the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon icon buying Schafer a “baby helmet” may sound funny, but stunt work is no laughing matter. And, based on the Blade Runner 2099 teaser, Schafer had to take part in some truly intense scenes. Check it out:

I also like the notion of Hunter Schafer getting to spread her wings when it comes to action-centric material. As she mentioned, she’d had some opportunities to try a bit, but this show is arguably her biggest chance to try stunts. This might only be the beginning of Schafer working with stunts as well. That could especially be true if the