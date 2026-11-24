Blade Runner 2049, in my humble opinion, is a science-fiction masterpiece. The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel not only expertly builds upon Ridley Scott’s 1982 film, but it also adds to the mythology in interesting ways. Additionally, the film includes a stellar performance from Harrison Ford, who reprises his role as Rick Deckard. In the near decade since the film’s release, I’ve been wondering about Deckard’s ultimate fate. So, when CinemaBlend spoke to the creator of Blade Runner 2099, I asked for her take.

Deckard serves as more of a supporting character in Villeneuve’s heavily praised film, which reveals the former Blade Runner to be in hiding in the ruins of Las Vegas 30 years after the events of the OG film. Found by Replicant Runner K (Ryan Gosling), Deckard is eventually revealed to have fathered a child with his late replicant partner, Rachel. That child is eventually revealed to be replicant-memory-maker Dr. Ana Stelline (Carla Juri), with whom Deckard reunites at the end of the film, thanks to K.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Since walking out of the theater after seeing the film for the first time in 2017, I’ve wondered about Deckard and Ana’s fates, especially with the looming war between humans and Replicants. Blade Runner 2099 creator/showrunner Silka Luisa is also a major fan of the franchise and, when she was asked for her take on what happened to Ana and Deckard, she shared some surprising comments with CB:

I never asked Michael Green, because I'm sure — he was the screenwriter for 2049, and there's just no world [where] he didn't know what happens. But I almost didn't want to know. What I love about Blade Runner is that so much of it can exist in your own mind, and the world feels so rich that it inspires you to create your own stories within it. And something about that period not being totally defined is exciting, because we can all suggest different things. Yeah, so I don't have a definitive answer.

Considering how big a Blade Runner fan Luisa is, I’m honestly shocked over her not asking Michael Green (who shares 2049 writing credits with Hampton Fancher) for a definitive answer on Deckard and Ana. I can, however, also see Luisa’s point, though, as this franchise does leave certain plot threads open-ended, leading to fan speculation. This answer also tracks with the EP’s approach to 2099, which is a standalone piece that doesn’t have direct references to its big-screen predecessors.

(Image credit: Clay Enos/Prime)

While Blade Runner’s ending remains controversial in some circles, the discussions surrounding 2049’s conclusion arguably aren’t as tense. Villeneuve’s film went through different alterations during development, and even the ending changed. Fancher previously disclosed that the original plan was for Deckard to die. While that could’ve been powerful (if crafted effectively), I’m fine with Deckard not biting the big one, considering it leaves the door open for a direct sequel. And Silka Luisa is down for that as well:

I really hope they make another. I really hope they make a sequel, just as a fan, to be honest.

For right now, though, fans can return to this dark, futuristic universe by way of 2099. The limited series centers on dying Replicant Blade Runner Olwen (played by Michelle Yeoh) and Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human posing as a Replicant. While fans won’t be getting answers on Deckard, the show covers plenty of ground in other respects. And, who knows, maybe we’ll actually get that 2049 sequel one day.

All episodes of Blade Runner 2099 will begin streaming for Prime Video subscription holders on November 25 amid the 2026 TV schedule. Blade Runner 2049 can also currently be streamed on Prime, and it’s available to watch for free on Tubi.