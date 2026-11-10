Blade Runner 2099 Boss Clarifies Whether The Show Has Direct Ties To The OG Film And 2049

The Blade Runner saga is set to continue amid the 2026 TV schedule, thanks to an upcoming limited series. Blade Runner 2099 presents the next chapter in this science-fiction-infused tale of humans and replicants and puts new protagonists at the forefront. Given what’s come before, it’s only natural to wonder whether the show has direct connections to Ridley Scott’s original 1982 film and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel, 2049. Well, the showrunner is now shedding some light on that front.

If it weren’t already clear due to the title, 2099 picks up fifty years after the events of the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049. That film left quite a few plot threads on the table, including the revelation that the late Eldon Tyrell gave replicants the ability to reproduce. Heading up the new show is Silka Luisa, who is a longtime fan of the franchise. Luisa recently spoke with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend and was asked if events from 2049 would come into play. With that, she gave a very clear answer:

No, [Blade Runner 2049] is not directly connected to the show. What was an important early mandate was that audiences could come to the show not having seen the films, and this could stand alone. This could be an introduction to the world of Blade Runner, and it wouldn’t be dependent on you having watched 2049, you having watched the first Blade Runner. In that sense, we had to divorce ourselves from the narrative.

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Some fans may be a tad disappointed to learn that replicant reproduction won’t be expanded upon during the events of the show. Yet Luisa’s “mandate” does indeed make a lot of sense. What she and her collaborators ultimately want is a show that fits snugly into the continuity but also doesn’t require watching the movies. (Of course, both of those films are excellent and deserve to be watched regardless.) In short, the Shining Girls creator is promising a series that works on its own, and that could do away with any trepidation newcomers may have about jumping in.

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Blade Runner 2099 takes viewers to a Los Angeles that’s now fully controlled by replicants, and humans must essentially live within the lower levels of society. At the center of the story is Olwen, a Replicant Blade Runner (played by Michelle Yeoh) who is only days away from dying. She is eventually partnered with Marion Jessop to take on a case. However, unbeknownst to Olwen, “Marion” is actually a human named Cora (Hunter Schafer), who is only masquerading as a Replicant to achieve her own goals.

Per what’s been shared thus far, Yeoh and Schafer forged a strong bond on set not unlike Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling did while making 2049. However, as far as we know, Yeoh didn’t accidentally punch Schafer in the face like Ford did to Gosling. In fact, Yeoh was protective of her co-star amid production and, in a truly mom-coded move, she even bought Schafer a baby helmet.

The trailers for 2099 would suggest that such headgear was necessary, because a lot of intense moments have been teased thus far. Although fans won’t see any direct links to the Blade Runner films, Silka Luisa is aiming to dish out the action-infused thrills, heightened visuals and deep themes that have long permeated this franchise.

Check out Blade Runner 2099 when all eight episodes are released for Prime Video subscription holders on November 25. In the meantime, anyone who’s curious can stream the original movie for free on Pluto TV and check out 2049 on Prime as well.