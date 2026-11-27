Blade Runner 2099 Ending: Why Hunter Schafer And The EP Think Fans Will Have Different Feelings
Let the mass speculation begin!
Major spoilers for the Blade Runner 2099 finale, “Share the Fantasy” lie ahead.
Blade Runner 2099 has finally arrived, delivering eight dystopian and drama-filled installments that deftly build upon the mythology of the beloved sci-fi franchise. The show follows dying Replicant Blade Runner Olwen (played by Michelle Yeoh) and desperate Replicant imitator Cora (Hunter Schafer), who eventually uncover a long-held secret regarding the Tyrell Corporation. This all culminates into quite a finale, and Schafer and series creator Silka Luisa spoke to CinemaBlend about THAT final Cora scene.
What Happens At The End Of Blade Runner 2099?
Ahead of “Share the Fantasy,” Cora has learned that her adoptive mother, Helena (Sheila Atim) was actually a Nexus-1 Replicant, who was killed by fellow Nexus 1 model Julius (Tom Burke). It turns out the memory belongs to Replicant creator Eldon Tyrell and holds the process of producing the (longer living) Nexus-1s. Olwen and Cora head to an Tyrell Off-World Launch complex, where the former wants to receive more time to live and the latter aims to get the memory back from Julius, who wants the sole power to create Replicants.
Ultimately, Julius destroys the memory and is killed shortly after by his bloodthirsty cohort, Clotilde (Amy Lennox), who he transformed into a Nexus-1 and left in the dark about certain details. Amid the chaos, Cora is also seriously injured and seemingly near death. Clotilde then reveals to Olwen that she knows how to produce Nexus-1s and offers it to Olwen to repay her for saving her life earlier. While someone is later turned into a Nexus-1, it’s unclear who it is, as viewers only see a hand coming out of a pod.
In the final scene of this 2026 TV schedule entry, Olwen is seen exploring planets off world but, before that,, Cora returns to the Replicant police station, where she undergoes another Voight-Kampff human-detection evaluation by Greta (Katelyn Rose Downey). While Cora fails, she seems more calculating and emotionally tests Greta with her own responses. It’s a well-acted and complex scene, so I had to ask the creative team about it.
Silka Luisa And Hunter Schafer Weigh In On The Final Scene
Needless to say, the Cora scene – like the finale as a whole – leaves viewers with a lot to chew on. Showrunner Silka Luisa, a longtime fan of the Blade Runner franchise, wouldn’t give any specific answers about the last moment with Cora. However, during her conversation with CinemaBlend, she did acknowledge her thoughts on why viewers would likely have differing thoughts about it:
While 2099 doesn’t have any direct ties to the events of the films, it does indeed follow in their footsteps by providing an ambiguous ending. So I completely agree with Luisa that it’ll spark differing interpretations from viewers. And, just as I probed Luisa for her take on Rick Deckard’s post-2049 fate, I also directly asked whether Cora would just masquerade as a Replicant moving forward. The EP would only say this to me:
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There’s so much to consider in the scene, including the notion that Cora may have actually undergone the Nexus-1 process and become a Replicant herself. Alas, Schafer avoided giving any specifics on that, but she did speak highly of her experience filming the scene and how it differed from much of her time on set:
This show succeeds in delivering impressive visuals, strong performances and brutal action, though I also applaud Silka Luisa and her staff for adding some fresh elements to the franchise. And, while I would love to have some concrete answers regarding the final moments of this limited series, a part of me certainly respects Luisa’s desire to let the audience made up their own mind about the finer details.
Blade Runner 2099 is now available to stream with a Prime Video subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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