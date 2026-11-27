Major spoilers for the Blade Runner 2099 finale, “Share the Fantasy” lie ahead.

Blade Runner 2099 has finally arrived, delivering eight dystopian and drama-filled installments that deftly build upon the mythology of the beloved sci-fi franchise. The show follows dying Replicant Blade Runner Olwen (played by Michelle Yeoh) and desperate Replicant imitator Cora (Hunter Schafer), who eventually uncover a long-held secret regarding the Tyrell Corporation. This all culminates into quite a finale, and Schafer and series creator Silka Luisa spoke to CinemaBlend about THAT final Cora scene.

What Happens At The End Of Blade Runner 2099?

Ahead of “Share the Fantasy,” Cora has learned that her adoptive mother, Helena (Sheila Atim) was actually a Nexus-1 Replicant, who was killed by fellow Nexus 1 model Julius (Tom Burke). It turns out the memory belongs to Replicant creator Eldon Tyrell and holds the process of producing the (longer living) Nexus-1s. Olwen and Cora head to an Tyrell Off-World Launch complex, where the former wants to receive more time to live and the latter aims to get the memory back from Julius, who wants the sole power to create Replicants.

Ultimately, Julius destroys the memory and is killed shortly after by his bloodthirsty cohort, Clotilde (Amy Lennox), who he transformed into a Nexus-1 and left in the dark about certain details. Amid the chaos, Cora is also seriously injured and seemingly near death. Clotilde then reveals to Olwen that she knows how to produce Nexus-1s and offers it to Olwen to repay her for saving her life earlier. While someone is later turned into a Nexus-1, it’s unclear who it is, as viewers only see a hand coming out of a pod.

In the final scene of this 2026 TV schedule entry, Olwen is seen exploring planets off world but, before that,, Cora returns to the Replicant police station, where she undergoes another Voight-Kampff human-detection evaluation by Greta (Katelyn Rose Downey). While Cora fails, she seems more calculating and emotionally tests Greta with her own responses. It’s a well-acted and complex scene, so I had to ask the creative team about it.

Silka Luisa And Hunter Schafer Weigh In On The Final Scene

Needless to say, the Cora scene – like the finale as a whole – leaves viewers with a lot to chew on. Showrunner Silka Luisa, a longtime fan of the Blade Runner franchise, wouldn’t give any specific answers about the last moment with Cora. However, during her conversation with CinemaBlend, she did acknowledge her thoughts on why viewers would likely have differing thoughts about it:

Blade Runner always has an ambiguous ending, and so I think part of what I'm really proud of in the show is that you come to the end and that people can have different interpretations about what that final scene means to them, and they can imagine, just like you asked me on 2049…. They can fill in that with their own story.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

While 2099 doesn’t have any direct ties to the events of the films, it does indeed follow in their footsteps by providing an ambiguous ending. So I completely agree with Luisa that it’ll spark differing interpretations from viewers. And, just as I probed Luisa for her take on Rick Deckard’s post-2049 fate, I also directly asked whether Cora would just masquerade as a Replicant moving forward. The EP would only say this to me:

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We can't answer that question, but I can tell [you] I loved writing it. But I mean, [Hunter and I] didn't even talk that much about it. Hunter just came on set, and she felt so different. I mean, you just came on and just nailed it. It was one of those things where I like, my jaw hit the floor. She's so phenomenal in that scene.

There’s so much to consider in the scene, including the notion that Cora may have actually undergone the Nexus-1 process and become a Replicant herself. Alas, Schafer avoided giving any specifics on that, but she did speak highly of her experience filming the scene and how it differed from much of her time on set:

I loved that scene because it — well, I mean, also at that point in filming, like by Episode 8, you know, I'm not really having to think too much about character work anymore at that point. She's in me, and I can just sort of drop into her. I love when you reach that point in filming, but it was fun because it felt like a different Cora in a different sort of energetic place. And so I think we just had fun filming it. Also, [director] Ariel [Kleiman] was super down to play with it. Yeah, I mean, it's hard to talk about. It's so wild talking about it now.

This show succeeds in delivering impressive visuals, strong performances and brutal action, though I also applaud Silka Luisa and her staff for adding some fresh elements to the franchise. And, while I would love to have some concrete answers regarding the final moments of this limited series, a part of me certainly respects Luisa’s desire to let the audience made up their own mind about the finer details.

Blade Runner 2099 is now available to stream with a Prime Video subscription.