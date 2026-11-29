After Blade Runner 2099’s Visuals Were Praised, I Flashed Back To Ridley Scott’s Take On How He Landed On The Franchise’s Look
This franchise's aesthetic still blows me away.
Blade Runner 2099 recently hit the 2026 TV schedule, and it’s generating quite a bit of buzz amongst critics and general audiences. Reviews for the series have been mostly positive, and something that’s been singled out by critics is the show’s stunning visual aesthetic. Of course, series creator/showrunner Silka Luisa and her colleagues followed the template laid out by franchise OG Ridley Scott. Given the chatter around the new show’s look, I can’t help but think about past comments Scott made about how he developed the look of this world.
Anyone who’s seen a Blade Runner project knows this fictional world – birthed by author Philip K. Dick – has a very unique style. Much of the action takes place in a futuristic version of Los Angeles, which is quite dark and dreary-looking. But, at the same time, aspects of the world are quite sleek, and there’s also a considerable amount of Chinese iconography. Years ago, ahead of Blade Runner: The Final Cut’s release, Scott spoke to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend about his visual inspirations for the OG 1982 film:
This just makes so much sense, considering the look of LA throughout this science-fiction franchise. What’s amazing is that the environment marks such an interesting dichotomy, from a visual standpoint. On the one hand, the stunning city is filled with futuristic and fresh-looking buildings and landscapes but, on the other hand, the world is so dingy and lived-in. I love the balance that Scott strikes in the original movie, and fans may not be surprised to hear about one of his other major influences for this world of humans and Replicants:
Even more impressively, Denis Villeneuve managed to nail down this look perfectly in the acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, which hit theaters back in 2017. Just like I can recall Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard scarfing down noodles on the streets of LA, I can also visualize Ryan Gosling’s battered K gazing up at that massive holographic Joi billboard. It’s sweet that 2099 – which doesn’t tie in directly to the films – manages to achieve its own visual goals as well and accomplishes that on a TV show budget.
Of course, there’s much more to Blade Runner than flashy sights and sounds, as it’s a saga that poses existential questions about what it means to be human. 2099 conveys heavy themes through the story of a dying Replicant Blade Runner named Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) and Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human posing as her partner. I’m glad Silka Luisa and her writing staff manage to stick with the franchise’s core themes. But, of course, it also brings a smile to my face to see that Ridley Scott’s grimy vision for a futuristic LA remains intact.
Blade Runner 2099 is currently available to stream in its entirety with a Prime Video subscription as is Blade Runner 2049. That 2017 sequel is also available to stream for free alongside Ridley Scott’s original movie on Pluto TV.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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