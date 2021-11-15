Why Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik Allegedly Isn’t Fitting In While Working On The Game Show

Jeopardy! Is still on the hunt for a permanent host following the death of longtime quizmaster Alex Trebek, and apparently isn’t getting any closer with its part-time host Mayim Bialik . The Big Bang Theory actress is filling in to head up the iconic game show in the interim, but according to recent reports, she isn't quite fitting in behind the scenes, and doesn't mesh with the culture of the series.

A recent report alleged that Jeopardy! staff members are divided on whether or not Mayim Bialik is best suited to serve as the game show's permanent host. OK! Magazine reported insiders who alleged that while Bialik is performing her duties on the show satisfactorily enough, she’s rather insistent on doing certain things her own way, and without producers' input. This reportedly includes picking her own wardrobe for the filming of episodes, and that behavior is said to have caused eye- rolls from those working on the show.

The end result, if these reports are to be believed, is that some Jeopardy! staffers don’t believe Mayim Bialik is the best person to serve as the face of the franchise going forward. Allegedly, the feeling from staff is that the show would be better off not trying to scout out celebrities, but rather someone who is a “more polished pro” on the hosting front. There are no specific examples on who exactly that would be, but it’s likely the staff would like to see someone more in line with Alex Trebek himself. As would everyone, probably.

It’s been a rough road for Jeopardy!, as the show doesn’t seem any closer to finding a permanent host after months of inviting celebrities and former players to host for shorter stints. The series did eventually try and announce executive producer Mike Richards as the host of the program, but after a ton of backlash and resurfaced controversy regarding past comments and workplace conduct, he left the show completely. With former champ Ken Jennings currently in the hot seat — or behind the hot lectern, as it were — Mayim Bialik's latest hosting stint seemingly didn't win over producers enough to offer her a permenent position beyond primetime tournaments. Not that it's clear if she could do that anyway, what with her other professional commitments such as Fox's Call Me Kat.

If Mayim Bialik isn’t Jeopardy!’s solution for a permanent host, one might have to ask who is. The show balked at a chance to bring in actor LeVar Burton despite his initial enthusiasm to do so (which has since waned), and it seems as though Ken Jennings won’t be the one to assume full-time hosting responsibilities despite his ties behind-the-scenes and popularity with the fanbase. Other options are still out there, but given the alleged scrutiny Bialik is under, one has to wonder what applicants will be willing to come in and not be able to exercise much creative control. Of course, there’s no guaranteeing that’s the case, and it’s also possible this problem (if it is an actual problem) is specific to Bialik herself, and not the temp group at large.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays, with Ken Jennings back at the helm for the time being. Continue to stick with CinemaBlend for any further chatter on who the franchise’s next host may be, and what may happen next with Bialik.