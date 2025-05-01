‘No One Had Seen Anybody Else Host Jeopardy For Nearly 40 Years’: Ken Jennings Reflects On How He Felt About Taking Over For Alex Trebek

The idea that we’re coming up on five years without Alex Trebek is likely mind-boggling to many Jeopardy! fans. Trebek’s 37-year run on the historic game show made the program a nightly staple for millions, which continued even after his passing. As Jeopardy! eventually sorted through its guest-host brouhaha, and dropped Mayim Bialik as co-host in late 2023, Ken Jennings ultimately emerged as the sole successor, and is weighing in on those turbulent times and what it was like to take over for the beloved late icon.

The syndicated game show definitely found its footing since, and is going strong, with Jeopardy! Masters debuting its latest season on the 2025 TV schedule. #2 on the list of all-time biggest Jeopardy! winners, Jennings revealed to People that mini-era was complex to maneuver because of everyone mourning Trebek’s tragic passing, himself included, and knowing that no one could be a true one-to-one replacement. As he put it:

It was very tricky after Alex passed because, of course, we all missed him. No one had seen anybody else host Jeopardy for nearly 40 years. It was a tricky adjustment, and I didn't want to be there.

He’s not wrong. Trebek’s death was hard to process, and led to many conversations about how the show could move forward without hiim. I can’t imagine being in a position similar to the 50-year-old Jennings at the time, with many fans calling for him to take over, even though the studio wasn't immediately on board. And even though he was initially skittish about taking over arguably the best game show ever, Jennings took the plunge and hasn't really looked back.

Jennings jumped into his more intimate perspective at the time, sharing he wasn’t ready to let go of the legend. In the end, though, he knew he’d watch the late entertainer enough that he could use his knowledge of what Trebek would’ve done to pick up the hosting torch. And now that it’s been a few years, he’s feeling more confident than ever before:

I wanted Alex – like he was my guy, but luckily I had seen him host enough that I kind of had this internal sense of what would he do here, and that's really the only thing that got me through. And a few years on, I've gotten enough reps that I feel a little more comfortable out there.

Since the new job duties were assigned, we’ve seen Jennings slowly become more confident behind that podium. Even still, fans have varying opinions of him as lead, and he’s okay with that because he knows this demographic is notoriously tuning in for what they become famliar with over the years decades. We all knew this period would be an odd feeling and new, and it’s great to know he also recognized it wouldn’t be a quick process. But there continues to be plenty of good signs for this new age continuing to bridge the gap, and he has no plans of changing Jeopardy!’s format.

Be sure to tune into Jeopardy! Masters' new episodes airing on ABC every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.