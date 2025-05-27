A Producer On The Kelly Clarkson Show Has Finally Spoken Out About What’s Going On Behind The Scenes, And I Am Not Too Bullish

Since its debut in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has arguably emerged as one of the most popular daytime TV shows on the air. Clarkson’s natural charm, her show’s fun segments and more have been sighted as highlights of the series. However, there’s been speculation regarding the future of the program, as it’s been rumored that Clarkson may step away once her contract expires. Now, a producer is speaking out, and their comments don’t inspire much confidence in regard to the future.

Reports of behind-the-scenes issues began to surface around this past April, at which point insiders claimed Kelly Clarkson was becoming disillusioned with her “grueling” work schedule. At the time, it was also alleged that she wanted to spend an ample amount of time with her two kids and was hoping to “spend more time down South.” Amid the ongoing speculation, a producer to DailyMail.com and, based on their comments, they’re feeling uneasy about their job security:

Not feeling too stable. She could bolt at any time. Where does that leave me? Stressed is an understatement. 'No one likes the uncertainty. This feels like it could collapse any minute.

As those rumors swirled around the eponymous host, she also missed several tapings throughout March and April for reasons that have not been confirmed. Sources claimed that was due to her former husband, Brandon Blackstock (who she divorced in 2022), supposedly being ill and her taking their two children to go see him. At the same time, the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” performer has been vocal about her demanding schedule, even talking about it while on stage at the Hard Rock Live earlier this month.

There have also been rumors in regard to who might replace Kelly Clarkson should she decide to walk away. Former Today host Hoda Kotb, who exited that morning talk show earlier this year after 17 years, has been brought up as a potential successor. The unnamed producer didn’t confirm anything in regard to Kotb, though they did ponder what the veteran journalist could bring to Clarkson’s show:

Everyone loves Kelly. She's a wonderful person. But maybe Hoda would be a better boss. I know she's universally beloved and respected by her former coworkers. Maybe she would be good. She sure would be a lot more stable than what we've been going through. If Kelly is unhappy, then she should move on. We would all understand. If Hoda wants to do it, it could be win-win for everyone.

A hosting change, of course, hasn’t been announced, though the producer’s comments have me thinking that there’s a bit of tension behind the scenes. It goes without saying that Hoda Kotb does have plenty of experience under her belt when it comes to talk shows and on-camera gigs. Also, it’s worth mentioning that Kotb is set to appear as a guest on TKCS, with her episode having already been taped, per Page Six. There’s no telling whether Kotb and the titular host might clear the air in regard to the rumors swirling around both of them.

For now, Kelly Clarkson remains the host of her show and is contracted to remain with NBC until 2026, which is when the deal expires. Believe me when I say I’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates, whether they be negative or positive. In the meantime, check your local listings to see when The Kelly Clarkson Show airs for you amid the 2025 TV schedule.