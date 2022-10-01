A Figment Movie Based On Popular Disney World Attraction Just Got Announced, But Of Course The Internet Already Has Thoughts

With the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise in limbo, Disney is clearly looking for its next big franchise based on a theme park attraction. While a sequel to Jungle Cruise is on the way, the studio is clearly hedging their bets with several other Disney theme park based movies. The newest announcement involves Epcot fan favorite Figment, and as you might guess, those fans have strong feelings about the idea.

A lot of the reaction is simply shock. While a lot of people love Figment, and are likely happy to see the character get some potential recognition, nobody was ever really expecting this sort of thing to happen. Disney Dan, a YouTuber, and excellent Dreamfinder cosplayer was just taken aback by the news.

A FIGMENT MOVIE??????https://t.co/ZFag2VyTzRSeptember 28, 2022 See more

However, not everybody is that excited about a Figment movie, even if they’re fans of the character. Assuming that this movie happens, it will be the first time that a character created specifically for a Disney World attraction will be the focus of a film, since The Country Bears. And that…didn’t turn out all that well. Figment fans would be very upset if the character they love ends up in a bad movie.

Ok not to be a negative nancy but there’s no way this figment movie will actually be any good rightSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Journey Into Imagination, the original Epcot Center attraction that birthed Figment, is a fondly remembered ride, and while Figment is still a significant part of the current version of the attraction, most fans don’t love it quite as much. Between the recent massive crowds that went crazy for a Figment popcorn bucket, the announcement that a Figment meet-and-greet was coming to Epcot, and then the news of the film, attraction fans wish Figment’s ride would get the same attention the character is getting.

This isn't me saying the movie will be bad, this is me saying Disney is doing everything for Figment except fixing the rideSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Of course, it’s possible that a new Figment movie could end up resulting in investment in the Epcot attraction. Of course, were that to happen, Disney might also call on Eric Idle to reprise his current role. Of course, as fans may remember, the last time Idle was reminded of his Journey Into Your Imagination experience with Figment, it did not go well.

if seth rogan’s movie says ANYTHING about figment as an “animated lil fucker,” i will personally get a figment tattoo on my body.September 28, 2022 See more

The fact is that while this project is in development, it’s so early that there’s far from any guarantee that it will ever actually happen. If it does, it has equal chance of being fantastic or terrible. The script is being handled by the duo behind Detective Pikachu, and that movie turned out pretty well, and might very well act as a model for the sort of Figment movie we might get.

It will certainly be interesting to see where this project goes. Disney is certainly finding ways to use Figment, and most fans don't have an issue with that. Now it's just a question of whether or not the final product will win those fans over.