While Epcot’s Figment Snack Led To 7-Hour Lines And Crotchety Guests, One Sweet Moment Went Viral On TikTok

Stop me if you’ve heard this but Disney fans are more than a little obsessive. When Disney, and especially Disney Parks, releases limited edition merchandise , you can be sure there will be plenty of people looking to get their hands on it. Demand is so high that many of those that do get a hold of the merch will flip it on eBay for a significant profit. But one valiant and noble Epcot guest has gone viral on TikTok for doing the opposite and giving a Figment popcorn bucket away to a guest who might not have been able to get one otherwise.

The newest must have item in the Disney Parks arrived this past week and it was a popcorn bucket in the shape of Figment , the cute purple dragon character who inhabits Epcot’s Journey into Your Imagination attraction at Epcot. Figment is a fan favorite character and the unique popcorn buckets sold in the parks are a particularly popular memorabilia item, so it’s little surprise that the line to get one of these ran as much as seven hours long, much l onger than any ride in the park, when it was released. Certainly, many who have wanted this bucket were unable to get their hands on it due to the limited supply.

Jason M of the Tattoodisneydad TikTok account, was able to purchase the limit of two Figment buckets. One, he says in his video, will go to his mother as a birthday present, but he gives the other away to a serious Figment fan at the back of the line who is overjoyed at the gift. Check it out.

Needless to say, this is an incredibly touching gesture. There are never enough of these sorts of items to go around to all those who want them, and so, finding somebody in the back of the line, who is likely to come up short, is just kind.

Disney Parks has been putting a limit of two items per purchase on these and other limited merch items as part of an attempt to reduce scalping of limited edition merchandise. The eBay problem has been real in recent years, and while putting the limits on has likely helped, it certainly hasn’t stopped the practice. This is especially true in the case of merch that can only be purchased in the park. If you’re not at Epcot, you can’t buy a Figment popcorn bucket at all, and some dedicated fans are certainly willing to pay extra to get one.

The above wasn’t the only case of a truly wonderful gesture in connection with this particular popcorn bucket, Other Disney fans also got in line to buy them not for themselves, but for those who couldn’t make the trip or simply could not justify the expense, no matter how much they might want the item. Twitter's @AestheticPuppet also bought a bucket, and then gave it away.

So let’s talk about these Figment popcorn buckets. This going to be a thread so follow along for the ride! I’m giving it away and I’m about to tell you why so follow along! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/eoFTtisng8January 15, 2022 See more

Walt Disney World is supposed to be the most magical place on earth, and by doing something nice for somebody else, these people are certainly creating some Disney magic of their own. We could use a few more people like this in the parks every day.