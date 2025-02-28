I Can't Stop Watching The Final Moment Iconic Coaster Kingda Ka Stood Before Collapsing At Great Adventure, And It Is Heartbreaking

In its prime, Great Adventure’s Kingda Ka went from 0 to 128 mph in 3.5 seconds. Today, at the end of this saga resulting in Six Flags’ closure of the record breaking coaster , it only took roughly 9 seconds to bring it all down. With the massive 456-foot top hat tower now imploded, some fond, yet bittersweet theme park memories are resurfacing.

Beginning with unconfirmed rumors of Kingda Ka’s closure in November 2024, fans were being warned that the gem of the Golden Kingdom section was being removed for good. With the confirmation coming mere days after that story started to circulate, the end was near for Intamin’s hydraulic launch coaster. Eventually we’d learn that the track was being disassembled as of January 2025, with the coup de grace coming through the footage you’ll see below:

Kingda Ka Implosion - Multiple Angles | Six Flags Great Adventure - YouTube Watch On

Cards on the table, Kingda Ka’s literal fall isn’t the most devastating roller coaster loss I’ve felt. If I’m being totally honest, Six Flags Great Adventure’s removal of Rolling Thunder in 2013 was a greater local tragedy. Not to mention, Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s closure of The Big Bad Wolf in 2009 hit me even harder, as that was the first coaster I was able to ride as a kid.

However, I not only remember this attraction as a fond riding experience, it was also a welcomed landmark. As a Jersey resident, you knew you'd hit Six Flags' exit on I-195 when you saw that top hat on the local skyline. It was literally a big deal to have the once tallest and fastest steel coaster in our metaphorical backyard. So to watch that video compilation and hear someone say, "And it's gone" meant more than just a cool view of a tumbling coaster landmark.

(Image credit: Six Flags Great Adventure)

I get that part of the reason Kingda Ka has left us is, presumably, the aftershocks felt from 2024’s Six Flags/Cedar Fair merger . As this new entity saw two of the largest theme park chains becoming one, changes were bound to come. When the news of this New Jersey legend’s demise finally came, a new record-breaking hypercoaster was also announced to take its place.

We won’t hear anything about Six Flags Great Adventure’s mystery ride until this summer, but that doesn’t lessen the blow. That leads me to the most impressive look at Kingda Ka’s final moments, which came thanks to this video shot from a helicopter circling the scene:

🔴La implosión de Kingda Ka vista desde arriba pic.twitter.com/cVfLH7S22pFebruary 28, 2025

Right about now in the Northeast, the weather is getting warmer. With the first hints of spring starting to creep in, “opening day” are two words on the minds of baseball fans and theme park enthusiasts. Sadly, the latter half of that equation is now in mourning, as Kingda Ka has left the station, climbing that lift hill to roller coaster history.

I’m excited for whatever comes next, especially since there’s a potential for the Golden Kingdom and Boardwalk sections to merge into a newly themed combo. But much as I’ll be mourning Muppet Vision 3D’s impending closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, I’ll continue to look to the sky every time I drive past Exit 16A on I-195, and think about what we’ve lost.

But hey, if Busch Gardens Williamsburg can get it together and build something like The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge, then who knows what will be in store? At least we can all band together over how Fast & Furious: Supercharged's closure at Universal Studios Hollywood is something hopeful. So fair thee well, Kingda Ka! May your successor climb higher in our hearts on the back of what you achieved.