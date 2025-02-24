Universal Studios Hollywood Is Closing Its Current Fast And Furious Attraction Ahead Of New Roller Coaster, And I Hope They Do Florida Next
Be fair to Florida, close it there too.
Fast & Furious fans are likely quite excited for the forthcoming new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster, currently set to open in 2026. However, if those fans were excited that next year there would be two Fast & Furious attractions in the same park, I have some bad news.
This morning Universal Studios Hollywood announced that March 10 will mark the final outing for Fast & Furious: Supercharged as part of the iconic Universal Studio Tour. The attraction has been part of the tour since 2015 but is now set to be replaced by something new.
All I have to say to that is, be fair to Florida, close it there too.
Fast & Furious: Supercharged Makes Even Less Sense At Universal Studios Florida
Fast & Furious: Supercharged has always been a somewhat strange attraction, but its development as part of the Studio Tour at least made sense. The experience saw the large tram enter a building where 3D screens on either side gave riders an experience that was something like racing alongside Dominic Torretto and company.
The speed was all simulated, of course. The tour tram could never actually move that fast, but it worked well enough. What didn’t work nearly as well was transporting Fast & Furious: Supercharged to Florida and recreating it as a standalone attraction.
Fast & Furious: Supercharged is neither fast nor furious. It always felt too tame for its namesake and it honestly feels slower in Florida than it does in California. Fast & Furious getting a roller coaster makes so much more sense, and now I hope that both of these things will happen in Florida as well.
The Fast & Furious Roller Coaster Has Been Rumored To Replace Rip Ride Rockit!
With Supercharged closing in California, it makes one wonder if the Florida version's days are numbered. Of course, there isn’t a new Fast & Furious roller coaster opening there…unless there is.
Universal Orlando Resort has already announced the end of Rip Ride Rockit! at Universal Studios Florida. My least favorite roller coaster in Florida is, based on permits, going to be replaced by a new indoor coaster. But no details have been revealed regarding its theme yet.
While there have been several rumors regarding what the new coaster could be, one of the more recent ones has been that it will be a new version of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. If that is what happens, then just like what’s happening now in California, it seems likely that a new roller coaster in the park will also mean the end of the current Fast & Furious attraction.
While I would normally love to see the new Florida coaster be something entirely new, I’m now hoping for an East Coast version of Hollywood Drift because that means that we’ll ultimately get two new attractions when something else replaces Fast & Furious Supercharged.
