Disney Adults Only: There Will Be No Kids Allowed At Epcot's Newest Addition And It Sounds Like Heaven

Conventional wisdom is that theme parks, and Disney parks specifically, are designed for kids. The term “Disney Adult” is used almost universally as a pejorative, referring to grown-ups who, by virtue of their passion for theme parks, clearly have something wrong with them. However, Disney does cater to the Disney Adults (as they’re the ones with money), and later this year, it will do so by giving them their own space at Epcot.

Disney Parks, are, as always intended, spaces designed for the whole family to have fun together. However, an upcoming addition at Disney World’s Epcot is specifically not designed for kids, as they won’t even be allowed in the door.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Spaceship Earth’s New Lounge Is (Disney) Adults Only

Walt Disney World has a lot planned for 2025, including a pair of new lounges. One will be located near Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom, and one will transform the previously private lounge inside Spaceship Earth into a new space, which Disney World today revealed will be called Geo-82. It's a reference to the geodesic sphere where it will be located, as well as the year that Epcot first opened.

A new place to get drinks inside Epcot is hardly noteworthy. Epcot is known far and wide as the park to visit if you want to indulge in adult beverages. However, Geo-82 will be unique as it will be for adults only. This means no guests under 21 will even be let inside the door. This isn’t the case in most other theme park locations.

(Image credit: Walt disney World)

Geo-82 Sounds Like My New Favorite Epcot Spot

There are sure to be some who are a little upset at the 21 and over rule at Geo-82. If nothing else, it means that adults who are on vacation with family members who can’t go in, and who aren’t old enough to be left alone won’t be able to visit. As a parent with kids in exactly this situation, I totally get it. When I take my kids on a Disney vacation, it always limits my options.

Having said that, as an unapologetic Disney Adult who also visits the parks without my kids on occasion, I also am very much looking forward to getting my first chance to visit Geo-82 when it opens later this year. I was already excited by the idea of a lounge inside Spaceship Earth, one that would give an incredible view of the nighttime spectacular. I don't hate the fact that I’ll be able to do that in the relative peace that comes with being child-free, even if only for a brief period.

It’s unlikely that this is a major shift toward lots of new child-free spaces at Disney Parks. Still, that’s not to say there won’t be a few more places like it at Disney World or Disneyland in the months or years to come.