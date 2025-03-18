Disney Adults Only: There Will Be No Kids Allowed At Epcot's Newest Addition And It Sounds Like Heaven
A new Disney World spot will be limited to guests 21 and over.
Conventional wisdom is that theme parks, and Disney parks specifically, are designed for kids. The term “Disney Adult” is used almost universally as a pejorative, referring to grown-ups who, by virtue of their passion for theme parks, clearly have something wrong with them. However, Disney does cater to the Disney Adults (as they’re the ones with money), and later this year, it will do so by giving them their own space at Epcot.
Disney Parks, are, as always intended, spaces designed for the whole family to have fun together. However, an upcoming addition at Disney World’s Epcot is specifically not designed for kids, as they won’t even be allowed in the door.
Spaceship Earth’s New Lounge Is (Disney) Adults Only
Walt Disney World has a lot planned for 2025, including a pair of new lounges. One will be located near Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom, and one will transform the previously private lounge inside Spaceship Earth into a new space, which Disney World today revealed will be called Geo-82. It's a reference to the geodesic sphere where it will be located, as well as the year that Epcot first opened.
A new place to get drinks inside Epcot is hardly noteworthy. Epcot is known far and wide as the park to visit if you want to indulge in adult beverages. However, Geo-82 will be unique as it will be for adults only. This means no guests under 21 will even be let inside the door. This isn’t the case in most other theme park locations.
Geo-82 Sounds Like My New Favorite Epcot Spot
There are sure to be some who are a little upset at the 21 and over rule at Geo-82. If nothing else, it means that adults who are on vacation with family members who can’t go in, and who aren’t old enough to be left alone won’t be able to visit. As a parent with kids in exactly this situation, I totally get it. When I take my kids on a Disney vacation, it always limits my options.
Having said that, as an unapologetic Disney Adult who also visits the parks without my kids on occasion, I also am very much looking forward to getting my first chance to visit Geo-82 when it opens later this year. I was already excited by the idea of a lounge inside Spaceship Earth, one that would give an incredible view of the nighttime spectacular. I don't hate the fact that I’ll be able to do that in the relative peace that comes with being child-free, even if only for a brief period.
It’s unlikely that this is a major shift toward lots of new child-free spaces at Disney Parks. Still, that’s not to say there won’t be a few more places like it at Disney World or Disneyland in the months or years to come.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nobody's Talking About The Elephant In The Room When It Comes To Massive Changes Disney World And Disneyland Are Making
Dark Universe Has Its Own Castle At Epic Universe, And It's Like Sleeping Beauty's Digs And Haunted Mansion Had A Baby