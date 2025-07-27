After Matty Healy’s Mom Shaded His Ex Taylor Swift, A Source Makes Claims About Why She Decided To Speak Out
She decided to Speak Now.
Think back to 2023, when Taylor Swift was fresh off of her breakup with Joe Alwyn after six years but hadn’t yet crossed paths with a friendship bracelet-wielding Travis Kelce. Of course, any Swiftie who’s ever clowned remembers her passionate but short-lived romance with The 1975’s Matty Healy — the breakup was the inspiration behind The Tortured Poets Department. Two years later, they have both moved on, but Healy’s mom still has thoughts. So what did Denise Welch say about Swift, and why is she speaking out now?
What Matty Healy’s Mom Said About The ‘Tricky’ Taylor Swift Situation
When The Tortured Poets Department came out in April 2024, Swifties like myself thought we were getting a Joe Alwyn breakup album. So imagine our surprise when the most heartwrenching lyrics were actually about her split from Matty Healy. Now, imagine what it was like for Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, witnessing all the relentless hate he was getting and not being able to defend him.
She seemed to make her feelings about the “Guilty as Sin?” songwriter quite clear when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 24. When Andy Cohen asked her about it, she replied:
Yikes! The audience was audibly shocked by the extreme shade from Matty Healy’s mom, and perhaps out of concern of incurring the wrath of the Swifties, Denise Welch quickly added:
Matty Healy’s mom doesn’t seem to agree with Taylor Swift’s version of events, and she suggested that while the one-sided view of the breakup was unfair, everyone has since moved forward. She continued:
The 1975 frontman got engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel in June 2024 after they were first linked in September 2023. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, found love with Travis Kelce. So, if everyone’s moved on, why is Denise Welch just now talking about the breakup?
Why Denise Welch Commented On Her Son’s Breakup
More than two years have passed since the release of TTPD, but Matty Healy’s mom allegedly still feels the pain of what her son endured. According to a source for US Weekly:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Since time has passed and new relationships are solidified, the emotions of the Spring 2023 events aren’t as fresh and painful, but Denise Welch certainly hasn’t forgotten. The source continued:
Breakups can definitely be tricky, and the two people involved often aren’t the only ones affected. Hopefully, Matty Healy and his mom can continue moving forward. Yet only time will tell if Taylor Swift will pull from that well again in any of her other upcoming music or other projects.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.