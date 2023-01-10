Disney World Is Teasing The Tron Coaster Opening. Here's When We Think It Will Happen

It’s been well over four years since Walt Disney World began construction on Tron: Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom. The pandemic-delayed build has resulted in one of the longest waits for a new attraction in memory, but the end may finally be in sight. A recent Twitter posted teased a “clu” to the ride’s grand opening, and it looks like it may arrive in late April.

Previously Disney World has promised a “Spring 2023” grand opening for the new Tron coaster, but that’s a pretty wide area, and considering that the last new attraction at Disney World, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind had been given a summer opening window, and it opened in May, there was no telling what spring even meant. However, if we’ve decided the high score board in this Twitter post correctly, we think Tron will be opening to the general public April 21, 2023.

>◎//: Need a Clu? pic.twitter.com/fRflNcphH7January 9, 2023 See more

What appears to be just a generic high score board, is actually, when decoded, a series of dates. Some of them are specific to the Tron film franchise. Line #3’s TL is a reference to Tron: Legacy and its release date of December, 17, 2010. Line #7’s KF stands for Kevin Flynn, and it lists the release date of the original Tron on July 9, 1982. Line #4 is the birthdate of franchise star Jeff Bridges.

Other dates are specific to the Disney parks. Line #5 is the opening date for Magic Kingdom. Line #7 is the opening date for Disneyland. Line #9 is the grand opening date for Shanghai Disneyland, the other park that has a version of Tron: Lightcycle Run.

But the key lines on display are lines two and 10. Line #10 can be read as a reference to Disney World Cast Members, and a set of dates from April 4-8, 2023. Cast members will surely get early previews of the ride, and these would be those dates. Line #2, also ends in 2023, and while the 13 would seem to make no sense, if we were to add those digits together and make it a four, the date becomes April 21, 2023, which fits as a grand opening date based on the Cast Member preview dates.

If you’re curious, line #1 is the all-time high score on the actual Tron video game. Line #8 appears to reference some ride specs. There re seven trains in carriage, 4Gs of force, and ride hits a top speed of 95.4 km/h.

We’ll wait for an official word from Walt Disney World to confirm this date is accurate, but it fits with everything we know and what’s been given here. April 21 is a Friday, and the ride is all but certain to open on a Friday, if the Cast Member preview dates are accurate, the only other option would be an Aril 14 grand opening.