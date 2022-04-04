Epcot's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Finally Has An Opening Date

Hype surrounding Epcot’s new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster has been building for quite some time. This attraction based on James Gunn’s contribution to Marvel movies history has left park goers hanging in terms of when they’d be able to jump aboard. As promised in last week's cryptic teaser for this Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, we now finally have the opening date for Cosmic Rewind, and it may not come as a surprise.

Disney Parks blasted onto Twitter with a confirmation of May 27th as the opening day. What starts as a video for the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration becomes a transmission teasing the dangerous journey ahead. As you’ll not only read in the post, as well as see in the accompanying video, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind looks like a blast for who enter this particular Orlando happy place:

Seems like Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrel’s scrubbed and rewritten tweet was absolutely correct with its Memorial Day debut info for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. That would put James Gunn’s Guardians in front of their beloved public almost a year before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special also acting as another appetizer later this year. That last project is something that Disney+ subscribers will be excited for, as it’s debuting on the streaming service at some point later this year.

As space and time are “rewinding” in Epcot’s new thrill ride, perhaps that’s what explains the return of Glenn Close’s Nova Prime . Serving as a presence in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, most MCU fans are stumped as to how she could still be alive. As we weren’t shown exactly how Thanos acquired the Power Stone, last seen under the protection of the Nova Corps, the common assumption was that Xandar fell pretty hard to the hand of Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan.

Bummer storyline or not, fresh tunes and a totally new Disney ride system will be present in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. With Epcot ready to throw open the doors to the world in a little under two months, it’s a fair bet that there won’t be a lot of sadness built into this next storyline. That’s what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is for, and if James Gunn’s recent comments on his final Guardians movie are any indication, you can save the tissues for the movies.