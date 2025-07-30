Disneyland Fans Who Have Seen Fantastic Four Have A Theory I'm Totally On Board With

Disney’s former CEO Bob Chapek used to refer to the company as a “Synergy Machine” because of the way it was able to leverage its various IPs across multiple industries and platforms. A new movie from the studio could sell merchandise and become a popular theme park attraction, and that has certainly happened with the newest Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four, alongside H.E.R.B.I.E. are now making appearances inside Tomorrowland at the Disneyland park. There’s also a new nightly projection show taking place on the facade of Space Mountain. It’s a much warmer welcome than most Marvel characters get at Disneyland, limited to simple character appearances at Avengers Campus. That, along with the movie itself, has led some, like YouTuber Offhand Disney, to believe that even more is planned for Disneyland’s Tomorrowland thanks to Marvel’s First Family.

Just walked out of Fantastic 4 and yeah there’s definitely something planned for Tomorrowland.July 26, 2025

I can fully get behind this idea, as it’s one I suggested myself. Several months before it was announced that the superhero team would debut at Tomorrowland, and not Avengers Campus, I wrote that Tomorrowland was the right place for the Fantastic Four. The retro-future aesthetic of Fantastic Four: First Steps was a perfect fit for the similar design of Tomorrowland.

It’s not difficult to see the inspiration behind the look of Earth-828 in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In addition to seeing Tomorrowland’s influence, there are elements of the 1964 World’s Fair, a major turning point in the history of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. That in turn inspired Walt Disney’s concept for Epcot, his city of Tomorrow, which in turn inspired the eventual Epcot theme park. Things would come full circle if Fantastic Four inspired a cosmetic update of Tomorrowland.

Tomorrowland requires such an update. While the attractions are largely fine, there are a couple of significant needs. Autopia is still awaiting the promised electric vehicle upgrade. More importantly, the Star Wars Launch Bay building, the original home to the Carousel of Progress, hasn’t had much purpose since it ceased being the Innoventions building in 2015. While a recreation of the Baxter Building with a Fantastic Four attraction is probably too much to ask for there, something new is needed.

Beyond that, a bit of a cosmetic update to give Tomorrowland a look that says “retro-future” and not simply “retro” would really benefit the land. Also, any excuse to include Michael Giaccino’s excellent Fantastic Four score in the Tomorrowland music loop (a perfect complement to his amazing Space Mountain ride music) would be welcome.

Disney has a major fan event, Destination D23, coming up next month. We will certainly get an update on all the new attractions coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland during the weekend. If something big is planned, the reveal could come as soon as the event.