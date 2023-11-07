Two Of Disneyland Resort's Best Parades Have Been Gone For Far Too Long. Why I Think They Should Come Back

I've spent a significant portion of my life at theme parks like Disneyland and the more I do, the more I begin to appreciate elements other than the rides. I've become a serious theme park foodie and I love live entertainment offerings like parades and fireworks shows, which tend to change more often than standard rides and shows.

Early November is often a rough time when it comes to live entertainment at Disneyland Resort. The introduction of holiday-themed parades or nighttime spectaculars means the end to whatever had been running previously. However, parkgoers usually have an expectation that once the holidays are over, whatever was there before will return. Sometimes that happens, and sometimes, as in the case of Paint the Night and the Pixar Play Parade, it does not.

The Pixar Play Parade was one of the best Disney California Adventure attractions during its six-year run. It returned as part of a special Pixar Fest at Disneyland Park, but ended six years ago this past weekend. Similarly, Paint the Night, a nighttime parade of music and light that ran mainly at Disneyland, had a brief run at California Adventure that ended five years ago this week. We haven’t seen or heard anything about these shows since, but it’s high time that they both came back.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

The Pixar Play Parade And Paint The Night Have Been Gone Too Long

We’ve seen the Main Street Electrical Parade brought out of mothballs more than once at Disneyland since Paint the Night ended, and I love the Main Street Electrical Parade, it’s iconic and beautiful, but let’s mix things up a bit, shall we?

Both these parades have appeared at both Disneyland Resort parks, so either can come back to either location, though I’d certainly prefer Pixar Play Parade end up at DCA and Paint the Night return to Disneyland. It’s where each one started and they just feel right there.

Though Disneyland does have a current (non-holiday) parade in Magic Happens that is absolutely incredible, that’s another reason not to bring the Pixar parade back there. Disneyland managing both Magic Happens and Paint the Night at the same time almost certainly would not work, but I think even people who love Magic Happens would be okay with it taking a break if Paint the Night returned.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Disney California Adventure Hasn’t Had A Regular Daytime Parade In Years

It would be one thing if the Pixar Play Parade had been replaced by a new parade. Even if I didn’t love the new show as much, at least there would be something. But the issue is that when the play parade went away, nothing came along after it.

I used to love grabbing a table near the outside edge of the Wine Country Trattoria, which was right on the parade route, slightly elevated from street level, getting a light appetizer and a glass of wine, and enjoying them all as the parade went by. It was the absolute best seat in the house. Any parade is great from that spot, but there have been none to enjoy.

I recently attended the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party at Disney California Adventure which included the Frightfully Fun Parade, and it honestly wasn’t until then that I remembered just how fun DCA parades are. In this case, the parade was only available to guests of the after-hours event; regardless, even if it was open to all, the event ended when Halloween happened, and nothing has replaced it. DCA is a great park for a parade, and the fact that it hasn’t had one for years is certainly a missed opportunity. For me, it feels like a travesty.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Fantasmic Fire: Disneyland Resort Needs More Nighttime Entertainment

I’m honestly more than a little shocked that Paint the Night wasn’t rushed back into production following the Fantasmic fire and the destruction of the Maleficent animatronic. With Fantasmic out of action, there was a major piece of nighttime entertainment missing, and the park could absolutely have used something else.

Fantasmic is currently scheduled to return in the Spring of 2024, which, depending on just when in that window it hits, may mean we’ll only have a couple of months to wait between when the Christmas season festivities end and when Fantasmic is ready to come back, but honestly, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to give Fantasmic a bit of extra time off and bring out this incredible parade.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Paint The Night Is One Of Disneyland’s Best Parades Ever

If you’ve never seen Paint the Night, then I’m not sure I can do justice in describing just how great a parade it is. It’s a truly modern version of the Main Street Electrical Parade, that lights up Disneyland Park at night in a truly breathtaking way. From Tinkerbell to the Genie to Lighting McQueen’s Mack rolling down Main Street U.S.A, the floats are incredible. Beyond that the music is perfect, and the parade uses a version of Owl City’s “When Can I See You Again” from Wreck-It Ralph as its primary theme.

Paint the Night may have been a fairly shortlived, and recent parade, but it’s one of the best Disneyland attractions according to many guests, so much so that when the Main Street Electrical Parade was announced for its last return, many responses on social media came from those that would have actually preferred to have seen Paint the Night.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Paint The Night And The Pixar Play Parade Should Return, Even If They End Up Going Elsewhere

As a resident of the West Coast who spends far more time at Disneyland than Walt Disney World, I would, of course, prefer these parades return to my park. But I feel so strongly that they should return, I'd be happy to see them show up in Orlando too.

There have been rumors of Paint the Night making its way to Disney World, but they have never turned out to be accurate. But just as the Main Street Electrical Parade spent years at Magic Kingdom after originally leaving Disneyland, Paint the Night would be perfect there. Likewise, the Pixar Play Parade wouldn't be out of place at Disney's Hollywood Studios, since a lot of Pixar IP, including Toy Story Land, can be found there. These parades would instantly become some of the most highly anticipated upcoming Disney World attractions if they were announced.

Once the holidays at Disneyland are over it will be time for the parks to bring back all the "normal" attractions. Hopefully, that will include a regular daytime parade at Disney California Adventure and one at night at Disneyland. Fans have been asking the question "When Can I See You Again?" for far too long.