Disney's Lawyers Just Accused Governor DeSantis Of Being In 'Open Defiance Of Our Nation's Most Cherished Liberties'

What began as something of a cold war between Walt Disney World and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis turned hot this past spring when Disney filed a lawsuit against the governor and other Florida officials. The Presidential candidate has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, specifically against himself, but Disney has now fired back. And in a motion arguing against dismissal it says that the governor needs to be held accountable for his actions.

As CinemaBlend previously reported, the DeSantis camp argued in its motion to dismiss that a Governor cannot be held liable in court for decisions made as part of executing the duties of the office, the doctrine of Sovereign Immunity, but Disney’s rebuttal sights precedent that claims that when the actions of that Governor are in direct violation of the federal constitution, sovereign immunity does not apply. The filling (via Deadline) states…

This case presents the fundamental question whether the Governor and the State can escape accountability for their open defiance of our Nation’s most cherished liberties.

Disney’s original lawsuit against DeSantis argues that a series of new laws passed in the state, from the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was replaced by a new board overseeing Disney World made up of people appointed by the governor, to new transportation laws that impact the inspection of the Disney World Monorail, and nothing else, are retaliatory measures that were enacted entirely because Disney expressed opposition to a Florida law parental rights law called “Don’t Say Gay.” by detractors, and are therefore violations of the company’s First Amendment rights.

Disney hasn’t been above trolling Governor DeSantis during the back-and-forth legal briefs. Disney previously amended its original lawsuit to include an epigraph from the Governor where he seemed to state quite clearly that his actions had been a result of Disney’s outspoken opposition. There seems to be a bit of trolling here as well, as Disney has asked for a trial start date of July 15, 2024, which is the first day of the Republican National Convention, the event at which DeSantis hopes to accept the party’s nomination for President. DeSantis’ side doesn’t want to see the trial start until after the general election.

Even if DeSantis is successful in getting himself removed from the lawsuit, it will still move forward, as it has also been filed against the five members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the board that replaced the RCID, as well as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

This is only one of two lawsuits between Disney World and the state of Florida. A second lawsuit brought against Disney World by the CFTOD attempts to block a land deal made between Disney World and the old district before it was dissolved. Disney is looking to dismiss that suit because one of the cavalcade of laws passed by Florida in recent months already undoes that deal, so Disney argues the lawsuit no longer has a purpose.