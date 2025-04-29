As Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively’s Feud Continues Deadpool 3 Is Factoring Into The Legal Battle

News
By published

The situation continues

Ryan Reynolds as Niceool and Justin Baldoni in it Ends With us side by side
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new releases hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 broke box office records, but it's currently involved in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. And that MCU blockbuster continues to factor into that situation.

Blake Lively's lawsuit again Wayfarer Studios kickstarted a long legal battle between herself and Justin Baldoni from It Ends With Us (streaming now with a Netflix subscription). He's since sued Lively and Reynolds for defamation, and cited the character Nicepool from Deadpool & Wolverine. Baldoni's legal team is trying to get all of the studio's documents about that character, but per TMZ Marvel is putting up a fight.

According to this report, Marvel has filed for Baldoni's subpoena to be thrown out of the case. This would allow the studio to keep its documents private, including those surrounding Nicepool's role in Deadpool 3. And in response, the director/actor has filed new legal documents doubling down on the idea that he was mocked in Shawn Levy's blockbuster.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
The Deadpool franchise is streaming on Disney+. Deals start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

Shortly after the drama began with Lively, including Justin Baldoni's defamation suit, folks online connected Nicepool's depiction with the director/actor. Fans thought that Reynolds wore his hair like the filmmaker, and that the dialogue poked fun at him self-identifying as a feminist. Furthermore, fans even thought that Nicepool's grisly death in front of a flower shop was a reference to the drama surrounding It Ends With Us.

Ryan Reynolds with long hair as Nicepool in Deadpool and Wolverine scene.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

For its part, Marvel Studios reportedly claims that the contents of Deadpool 3 have nothing to do with the case Justin Baldoni is putting forward. Mostly because, if anything, Nicepool is simply showing one person's opinion of the actor/director. And since he's never actually mentioned, the claims are never presented as facts.

That reportedly hasn't stopped Baldoni, who thinks that documents about the character might prove Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's intended malice against him. Only time will tell how the situation unfolds, and if the courts end up giving the It Ends With Us filmmaker access to Marvel's internal documents. But his legal team is hard at work as the countless headlines are written as his feud with Lively continues on.

The stakes certainly feel high regarding this legal matter, as both Lively and Baldoni are spending a ton of money on legal costs. Add in the millions of dollars at stake for the director's defamation suit, and the It Ends With Us drama has the potential to cost both parties a pretty penny.

There's also the matter of both actors' reputation, and whether or not their legal battle ends up costing them professional opportunities. Baldoni doesn't currently have any upcoming project announced in the 2025 movie list or beyond.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Netflix's Daredevil Showrunner Explains Why There Weren't More MCU References, And It Makes Me More Appreciative Born Again Turned Out The Way It Did

Thunderbolts* Director Says The Film Isn’t A Black Widow Sequel, But I Love His Take On How It Ties To The Film

After Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN Duties Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, Insider Drops Claim About Who’s Replacing Him On First Take
See more latest
Most Popular
Shannon Sharpe speaks on Club Shay Shay
After Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN Duties Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, Insider Drops Claim About Who’s Replacing Him On First Take
Matt in costume in Daredevil
Netflix's Daredevil Showrunner Explains Why There Weren't More MCU References, And It Makes Me More Appreciative Born Again Turned Out The Way It Did
Kim Raver as Teddy Altman on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
‘It Is Terrifying.’ Kim Raver Hypes Grey’s Anatomy Season Finale, And I Already Know It's Going To Frustrate Me
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson Is In Need Of A Career Reinvention, And I’m Excited For The Smashing Machine To Start A New Era For The Star
ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington in a side-by-side photo.
Denzel Washington And ASAP Rocky Are Starring In A Spike Lee Movie, And I’m Laughing About What Inspired The Director To Cast The Rapper
Nathan Fielder sits apprehensively in an ornate chair in The Rehearsal S2 E2 - &quot;Star Potential.&quot;
Nathan Fielder Just Used His HBO Show The Rehearsal To Call Out His Former TV Bosses At Paramount For Removing A TV Episode
Ben Stiller and Robin Williams in Night at the Museum.
I Just Found Out Ben Stiller And Robin Williams Helped Superman's Jimmy Olsen Actor Land His Prom Date, And They’re My Heroes For Making This Happen
Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27.
‘It’s Like Dick Van Dyke And David Beckham Had A Baby.’ Adam Levine Debuts New Hair For The Voice Playoffs, But What Color Is That?
Mariel Molino&#039;s Lala wearing sunglasses and armed while standing near Mike Franks
NCIS: Origins Ended Season 1 With A Shocking Lala Twist. I Had To Know What It Means For Season 2
Timothy McGee sitting at his bullpen desk in NCIS
NCIS Delivered Its Biggest Shakeup To The LaRoche Storyline Yet, And It Came With Some Surprising Gibbs Throwbacks For McGee