How Disney World And Disneyland Are Starting To Incorporate Encanto Into The Theme Parks

When Walt Disney Animation Studios newest animated feature, Encanto arrived in theaters, it did well, but it came up short compared to the studio’s biggest hits. That all changed, however, when Encanto arrived on Disney+. The movie itself, as well as the music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, went absolutely viral , and so it’s little surprise that we’ve started to see the characters appear at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has referred to Encanto as Disney’s newest franchise more than once, indicating plans to do a lot more with these characters. It would seem like there’s a pretty decent chance we could see a permanent Enacanto attraction at some point, Lin-Manuel Miranda certainly wants to make that happen . But until then, Disney has found ways to incorporate Encanto in the parks in smaller ways.

Encanto at Disneyland

Mirabel made her first appearances at Disneyland alongside the release of Encanto in theaters, something that we’re used to seeing happen with most new Disney projects, but following Encanto’s streaming success it was not exactly a shock that Mirabel returned, as a more permanent character. While she originally appeared at Disney California Adventure, she was given a bigger presence inside Disneyland’s Frontierland so guests could meet her and get a picture.

Encanto also appears in a few other places at Disneyland currently. Every evening, multiple times per night, a special version of the hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is performed, with projection effects, on the façade of It’s a Small World . Mirabel can also be found as part of the new finale float of the Main Street Electrical Parade, though that is only for a few more weeks as the Main Street Electrical Parade is set to disappear as of September first.

Encanto At Walt Disney World

It took a bit longer for Mirabel to make an appearance at Walt Disney World, but it finally happened last month when she was added to the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom. Fans will at least get to see her as her float travels around the park.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Encanto has also appeared in small ways at Disney World. During the recent International Flower and Garden Festival at Epcot, a tropical garden was installed inspired by Encanto. It was a fitting place to include the film, considering flowers were kind of a thing for Madrigal sister, Isabella.

These sorts of small additions can be done fairly quickly and easily. However, if Encanto really is going to become a Disney franchise, then a more permanent addition, like a dedicated Encanto attraction, seems to be quite possible. We’ll have to wait and see if it happens, but until then, it seems likely Disneyland and Walt Disney World will find ways to include the Madrigal family for guests to enjoy.