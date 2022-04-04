Disneyland Is Celebrating Encanto's Oscar Win In A Special Way, And It's All About Bruno

After being crowned among this year’s Academy Award winners , Walt Disney Animation Studios has yet another milestone to celebrate when it comes to the phenomenon that is Encanto. While there’s no word of any sort of permanent Encanto theme park attraction in the works, Disney has just announced a special limited time event that will honor this golden glory. As you might suspect, it’s all about Bruno, who the world just can’t stop talking about not talking about.

Freshly announced by Disney Parks, Encanto will be livening things up through a high tech, limited run experience. More specifically, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California is where you’ll want to be, should you be interested in tempting fate with the Madrigal family. Here’s what you should expect in the estimated two-minute attraction, according to the official announcement:

As the sun begins to set, gather with family and friends in front of the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” to celebrate the Walt Disney Animation Studios Academy Award-winning film, Encanto. Beginning April 11, 2022, for a limited time, watch with delight as a light projection show animates the façade with a montage that pays tribute to the Encanto hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Like the Madrigal family’s casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world” façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel. This memorable nighttime experience is scheduled for several times each evening and is a perfect way to embrace the magic of Encanto!

While it may not be the Encanto attraction idea that Lin-Manuel Miranda talked over with Bob Chapek , this still has the makings of a popular bullet point on the itinerary for all future Disneyland guests. With several viewing options on the table each evening, this short, but sweet tribute to Disney’s latest Oscar win for Best Animated Feature sounds so inviting, even the limitations of the sun shouldn’t be be a worry.

Though not every rendition of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is created equal, as was readily apparent in the response to the “first live performance” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards. There were a lot of thoughts from fans who saw the Oscars’ “remix” to Encanto’s big hit song . Those reactions were pretty much what you’d expect from parents who turned on ABC’s broadcast of the night, only to see a wildly different and truncated version of the song. As read above in the description for the Disneyland experience, this “montage that pays tribute” to the song could spark similar reactions from park guests on social media.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the unexpected hit of Encanto , and Disney is clearly still ready to give the public what they think they want. Much as history showed us in the wake of Frozen’s “Let It Go,” or even The Lion King’s “Hakuna Matata,” the enduring power of a song from the world of animation can last for some time. As Encanto’s soundtrack became a Billboard charting hit , those chances for longevity seem even better.

Don't be surprised if the next stop for Encanto is the usual abbreviated Disney Parks stage show version. Until that comes to pass, you can catch the special light projection show, debuting on April 11th, on the façade of It’s A Small World at Disneyland Park. Be sure to check carefully for showtimes and availability, as you would for any other show or ride, before you go talking about Bruno. Last, but not least, check out the schedule of 2022 movie releases and dream of the special events that could be inspired by the music of Turning Red in the near future.