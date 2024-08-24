Jared Leto Finally Went To Disney World To Ride Tron: Lightcyle Run And Now I’m Even More Excited For Ares

As a massive fan of the Tron franchise, I was thrilled to finally get a chance to experience Tron: Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World earlier this summer. It’s an incredible attraction that got me extra pumped up for the fact that a new Tron movie is finally happening after all these years. I felt like I was the last person to go on the ride, which opened a little over a year ago, but apparently, Jared Leto, the star of the new Tron movie hadn't ridden it either, until now.

Jared Leto is apparently in Florida making music with his band this weekend, and so he took the opportunity to make a quick trip to Magic Kingdom so he could experience one of Disney World's newest attractions for the first time. The roller coaster puts you on board a Lightcycle, and it sends you flying into the Grid. Leto posted the experience to Instagram, and it looks like he’s having a blast. Check it out:

Leto looks like any kid visiting Walt Disney World. He seems like he’s having fun just being there and he’s got a big smile on his face the whole time he’s walking into the show building as well as when he’s on the ride. And of course, he got the front row, which is something I haven’t had a chance to experience yet.

Tron: Lightcycle Run probably won’t impress those looking for the most extreme thrills, but for this Tron fan, it was just about everything I could have asked for. It’s a fairly short ride, which is one of the only downsides because it certainly makes you want more.

I was at D23 earlier this month when Leto and the cast of Tron: Ares were on hand to give fans a sneak peek of the film. Tron 3 takes place largely in our world, though there will be scenes on The Grid. I had a chance to see Lightcycles chased by police cars, which is pretty awesome to see I have to admit. I also got the first look at Jeff Bridges' return to the Tron franchise, which is equally exciting.

Also, it should be pointed out that Jared Leto rode with his Airpods in, and he didn’t lose them which is impressive. Although, that means he may not have heard the Daft Punk music, which goes a long way to making the Lightcycle Run experience so good.

We know the Tron: Ares score is being handled by Nine Inch Nails. While that’s also exciting, the group is going to have its work cut out for it making a score that is as memorable and iconic as the one Daft Punk made for Tron: Legacy.

The only problem with all this is that now I’m extra pumped to see more Tron and the movie is still over a year away. The Tron: Ares release date won’t be here until late on the 2025 movie shcedule. That’s a long time to wait. Hopefully, I’ll be able to ride Lightcycle Run a few more times to help me handle it.