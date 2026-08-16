D23 Disney Experiences Showcase Live Blog: Theme Park Updates On New Attractions For Marvel, Indiana Jones, Encanto & More
Follow along for the latest on Disney Parks experiences.
It's D23 weekend! And, that means fans are learning just about everything The Walt Disney Company is cooking up and ready to share with us. Last night we learned about upcoming Disney movies. On the second evening of the Anaheim-based convention, we're going to learn about the latest in Disney Experiences. That means a lot of Disney Parks updates.
I expect we'll be learning about Disney California Adventure's Avatar, Coco and Marvel attractions. Also, Walt Disney World's upcoming lands for Villains, Monsters Inc, Tropical Americas and Piston Peak. And, surprises we might be learning for the first time! As everything is announced we'll be reporting right here.
The showcase is moving on to Villains Land, which they officially are calling Villains Land now!
Y'all Glenn Close is on stage as Cruella deVil! Best guest of the night!
Now, for Monstropolis details. The new land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is officially coming next year!! That's so, so soon. The land has an official theme song by Randy Newman, Disney's first suspended rollercoaster, a theater show and Harryhausen’s Restaurant.
Three new cruise ships were just announced to be part of the Disney Cruise line. Take a look:
Next up, Piston Peak at Magic Kingdom! There's going to be two more Cars rides at the new land. Here's a look at Ridge Rally:
Since Cars is 20 years old this year, special guest Sheryl Crow is out to play some music from the franchise.
Wreck-It Ralph ride coming to Tokyo Disney. It's called Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue. It's coming in the Spring.
Now, they're discussing the very first The Lion King ride coming to Disneyland Paris. It's a retelling of Simba's journey from being a cub to the king of Pride Rock.
It's time to talk about the Coco ride coming to Disney's California Adventure. Much like the Encanto attraction, this ride will be for everyone with no height requirement. It will involve the memorable characters, music and emotions of the beloved Pixar film. The story of the ride will pick up a year after the events of the first Coco film as Miguel reflects on the events of the movie. Here's a look:
On to the Tropical Americas land in Animal Kingdom. They're talking about a new carousel that's going to have 22 unique animals from Disney movies you already love. While at D23's floor, I spotted one of them, which is of Pua from Moana.
In the new land, there's also an Encanto ride called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto. All the original actors from Encanto are back for the attraction. It will center on the day that young Antonio gets his special gift, which is the ability to talk to animals.
It looks amazing and so fun. Plus, they just announced that there will be no height limit for this one. Everyone can ride!
Now, they are talking about the upcoming Indiana Jones ride at Animal Kingdom which is officially going to be called Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent. Harrison Ford just shared via video message that he was used as the model of the audio-animatronics figure – which has never happened before. Here's the message.
It's an "original" Indiana Jones story! As you can gather from the title of the attraction, Indy isn't going to be happy with the snakes of it all.
The next topic of discussion seems to be Marvel's presence at Disney Parks. John Stamos is here... for some reason, to take over for a bit!
First up, Hong Kong Disneyland. Here's a first look at the Avengers pavilion.
Shanghai Disneyland is being called a massive hub for Spider-Man. Here's a look at the new coaster:
And then, there's the expansion of Avengers Campus. It's doubling in size with two new attractions. If you're curious, it will be behind the Quinjet.
Avengers Infinity Defense will start with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. And, it will include the return of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man reprising their roles for the attraction. Then, there's Stark's Flight Lab. It will also include Downey, Mackie and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel on that ride. Both attractions are opening in 2028 .
Disco legend Gloria Gaynor is now on stage singing "I Will Survive" to celebrate the the return of the Yeti to Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom.
Now, they're talking about Space Mountain. The version of the attraction at Disneyland Paris is going to return to its original form (rather than Hyperspace Mountain). At the end of 2027, guests can experience the original look and soundtrack to the ride with a version of the ride called De la Terre a la Lune.
Additionally, they showed an update on Space Mountain: Earthrise at the park in Tokyo. Oh, and Epcot's Spaceship Earth is getting an upgrade, too. Check it out:
Neil Patrick Harris just offered up some updates to Disney Parks shows. Disneyland's Remember... Dreams Come True nighttime spectacular is coming back. Also, an updated take on DCA's original World of Color show will return as well. Disneyland's Magic Happens parade is also making a comeback. This is all forthcoming in 2027.
Ok, now we're really getting going by now by talking about the update to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World. We've just learned that in the new version, Mother will be voiced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Father will be voiced by Bryan Cranston. Here's a message from them both:
The new version will debut in late Spring 2027.
The showcase is celebrating Disney's imagineers. Leslie Iwerks came on stage to announce her documentary series The Imagineering Story is getting a second season that will come in early 2028. You can watch the first season now with a Disney+ subscription.
OK, Neil Patrick Harris has stepped out, and he's already singing about wishing he was an animatronic on a Disney ride. The show really kicked off with a big, bombastic musical number filled with Disney theme park references and guest stars like Tig Notaro, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty and Skylar Astin!
As we wait for this panel to get started, I can't help but think about what a big Entertainment Showcase D23 had last night at the same venue of the Honda Center. As an attendee, I was most excited by Pixar's new original movie Ghost Market, the Frozen III teaser and the X-Men casting. Read up if you haven't already.
Now, I wonder what the Imagineers are going to share with us about the future of Disney Parks, and other upcoming Disney experiences.
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