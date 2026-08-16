D23 Disney Experiences Showcase Live Blog: Theme Park Updates On New Attractions For Marvel, Indiana Jones, Encanto & More

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The showcase is moving on to Villains Land, which they officially are calling Villains Land now! What do we have here 🖤Welcome to Villains Land at Magic Kingdom 🏰 pic.twitter.com/xeRaP9xRDaAugust 16, 2026 Y'all Glenn Close is on stage as Cruella deVil! Best guest of the night!

Now, for Monstropolis details. The new land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is officially coming next year!! That's so, so soon. The land has an official theme song by Randy Newman, Disney's first suspended rollercoaster, a theater show and Harryhausen’s Restaurant. This is not another 2319🚪 While work continues on the door coaster, the rest of Monstropolis will open in 2027 at Hollywood Studios ✨ #D23 #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/368LYwEgt4August 16, 2026

Three new cruise ships were just announced to be part of the Disney Cruise line. Take a look: Introducing the stern, bow and Grand Hall on the Disney Believe 🚢 #D23 #DisneyCruiseLine pic.twitter.com/IikVSeY0D8August 16, 2026

Next up, Piston Peak at Magic Kingdom! There's going to be two more Cars rides at the new land. Here's a look at Ridge Rally: Who's the wildest racer in the wheel-derness? 🚗 An all-new look at Cars Ridge Run Rally coming to Piston Peak at Magic Kingdom 🏰 #D23 #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/gmq3yUAHuwAugust 16, 2026 Since Cars is 20 years old this year, special guest Sheryl Crow is out to play some music from the franchise.

Wreck-It Ralph ride coming to Tokyo Disney. It's called Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue. It's coming in the Spring.

Now, they're discussing the very first The Lion King ride coming to Disneyland Paris. It's a retelling of Simba's journey from being a cub to the king of Pride Rock. POV: You’re getting a front row of The Lion King construction at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris 🦁 #D23 pic.twitter.com/thAX4hMnqnAugust 16, 2026

It's time to talk about the Coco ride coming to Disney's California Adventure. Much like the Encanto attraction, this ride will be for everyone with no height requirement. It will involve the memorable characters, music and emotions of the beloved Pixar film. The story of the ride will pick up a year after the events of the first Coco film as Miguel reflects on the events of the movie. Here's a look: ¡Mira! A new look at the Coco-themed attraction coming to Disney California Adventure 🎶✨ #D23 #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/y3qTEjVlKiAugust 16, 2026

On to the Tropical Americas land in Animal Kingdom. They're talking about a new carousel that's going to have 22 unique animals from Disney movies you already love. While at D23's floor, I spotted one of them, which is of Pua from Moana. (Image credit: Sarah El-Mahmoud/CinemaBlend) In the new land, there's also an Encanto ride called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto. All the original actors from Encanto are back for the attraction. It will center on the day that young Antonio gets his special gift, which is the ability to talk to animals. We're not talking about Bruno, but we are talking about Antonio 👍 An updated look at Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto coming to Animal Kingdom 🌳 #D23 #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/MvyYzluDDaAugust 16, 2026 It looks amazing and so fun. Plus, they just announced that there will be no height limit for this one. Everyone can ride!

Now, they are talking about the upcoming Indiana Jones ride at Animal Kingdom which is officially going to be called Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent. Harrison Ford just shared via video message that he was used as the model of the audio-animatronics figure – which has never happened before. Here's the message. We have unearthed Indiana Jones news 🤠 For the first time ever, Harrison Ford is the actual model of the Indiana Jones Audio-Animatronics figure, fear of snakes included 🌳 #D23 #AnimalKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/NULBc78sUeAugust 16, 2026 It's an "original" Indiana Jones story! As you can gather from the title of the attraction, Indy isn't going to be happy with the snakes of it all.

The next topic of discussion seems to be Marvel's presence at Disney Parks. John Stamos is here... for some reason, to take over for a bit! First up, Hong Kong Disneyland. Here's a first look at the Avengers pavilion. A new look at the Avengers pavilion that will transform the skyline of Stark Expo in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland 💪 #D23 pic.twitter.com/vW28jPBRSYAugust 16, 2026 Shanghai Disneyland is being called a massive hub for Spider-Man. Here's a look at the new coaster: A new look at the Avengers pavilion that will transform the skyline of Stark Expo in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland 💪 #D23 pic.twitter.com/vW28jPBRSYAugust 16, 2026 And then, there's the expansion of Avengers Campus. It's doubling in size with two new attractions. If you're curious, it will be behind the Quinjet. Avengers Infinity Defense will start with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. And, it will include the return of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man reprising their roles for the attraction. Then, there's Stark's Flight Lab. It will also include Downey, Mackie and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel on that ride. Both attractions are opening in 2028 . Ready to assemble 🤝 Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab will open at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in 2028 🗓#D23 #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/HTj14KJ8anAugust 16, 2026

Disco legend Gloria Gaynor is now on stage singing "I Will Survive" to celebrate the the return of the Yeti to Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom. Roaring with excitement over this update 🎢 We're bringing the Yeti back to life inside Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom 🌳 #D23 #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/FHpe1rvqBhAugust 16, 2026

Now, they're talking about Space Mountain. The version of the attraction at Disneyland Paris is going to return to its original form (rather than Hyperspace Mountain). At the end of 2027, guests can experience the original look and soundtrack to the ride with a version of the ride called De la Terre a la Lune. Blast to the past 🚀 Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain will close at the end of 2027, making way for Space Mountain - De la Terre a la Lune at @DisneylandParis 💫 #D23 pic.twitter.com/leM5xbWqvSAugust 16, 2026 Additionally, they showed an update on Space Mountain: Earthrise at the park in Tokyo. Oh, and Epcot's Spaceship Earth is getting an upgrade, too. Check it out: Thank the Phoenicians 🌐 A broadened vision of human connection is coming to Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, bringing this iconic attraction into present day and beyond✨ #D23 #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/7A0bFZT6xsAugust 16, 2026

Neil Patrick Harris just offered up some updates to Disney Parks shows. Disneyland's Remember... Dreams Come True nighttime spectacular is coming back. Also, an updated take on DCA's original World of Color show will return as well. Disneyland's Magic Happens parade is also making a comeback. This is all forthcoming in 2027.

Ok, now we're really getting going by now by talking about the update to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World. We've just learned that in the new version, Mother will be voiced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Father will be voiced by Bryan Cranston. Here's a message from them both: Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis and Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston will voice Mom and Dad in Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom 🏰 #D23 #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/1MZvwhiUxZAugust 16, 2026 The new version will debut in late Spring 2027.

The showcase is celebrating Disney's imagineers. Leslie Iwerks came on stage to announce her documentary series The Imagineering Story is getting a second season that will come in early 2028. You can watch the first season now with a Disney+ subscription.

OK, Neil Patrick Harris has stepped out, and he's already singing about wishing he was an animatronic on a Disney ride. The show really kicked off with a big, bombastic musical number filled with Disney theme park references and guest stars like Tig Notaro, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty and Skylar Astin!