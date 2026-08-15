Pixar Just Made A Lot Of Announcements, But One Has Me The Most Hyped

I’ve been a Pixar fan my whole life so, naturally, I’m always interested in what the studio -- which is situated within The Walt Disney Company -- is cooking up. When I attended D23’s Entertainment Showcase on Friday night, I watched as the studio's bigwigs talked about what’s coming up in the next few years. And one title really stood out for me among the upcoming Disney movies.

One Pixar Announcement Really Thrilled Me

The film that grabbed my attention was one that hadn't been revealed until the showcase, and it’s called Ghost Market. During the D23 panel, the footage was unveiled to attendees before context on the film was even given. And it was really exciting to be part of the first audience to experience it. The clip opens with a teen boy wandering into a creepy place, where a bowl of ramen suddenly appears.

Before he knows it, the unsettling place reveals itself to be haunted as the bowl of ramen starts to levitate and fiercely follow him. You can check out a first look here:

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Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Doctor, introduced the movie by saying it’ll be the studio’s “very first ghost movie”. He also said this about Ghost Market:

That kid you saw in the clip is Kyle. He’s a fast-talking teenager and content creator from Chicago. His life gets turned upside down when his mom forces him to go on vacation to Hawai’i. To a suburban teenager being forced to unplug is basically torture.

Y’all, I love this concept so much! It’s definitely out of the box for Pixar, and it reminds me of something I’d see from a studio like Laika. I’m very intrigued to see a project like this from the studio who brought us the Toy Story movies and more. And (hopefully) this film brings a fresh take on a ghost story though, even now, it's clear it has a specific vibe to it. Doctor also said this about Ghost Market:

Kyle stumbles into a mysterious hidden market in the middle of nowhere and he quickly realizes that his hunt for a late-night snack has turned into something bigger. Kyle has discovered the crossroads of the living and the dead.

Pixar’s original films haven’t done as commercially well as its legacy sequels, though that trend broke a bit with the success of Hoppers earlier this year. I’m always curious to see what new ideas creatives at the company bring to the table. All in all, I have a good feeling about what the company will do with a spookier story.

I'm Also Loving Pixar's Other D23 Announcements

Ghost Market may have been the highlight for me among Pixar announcements, but there weren’t other notable updates that caught my attention as well. For one, I gasped at the reveal that Miguel will be a teenager in Coco 2, which was first announced last year. Take a look at the first image here:

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Additionally, Benjamin Bratt came on stage to say that his character of Ernesto de la Cruz will be back and looking for revenge. Additionally, Miguel will reunite with Mamá Coco in the Land of the Dead. I’ll be bringing my tissues for sure when the film hits theaters on November 21, 2029.

During the presentation, Doctor also talked about Incredibles 3, which is coming before Coco 2 on June 16, 2028. He teased that after the first movie was focused on Mr. Incredible and the sequel was about Elastigirl, this one will center on the Parr kids. Oh, and Frozone and Edna Mode will be back as well.

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The last, and most imminent Pixar movie (which is scheduled to hit the 2027 movie schedule in March) that was talked about is Gatto. D23 showed us an extended clip from the movie, which featured some funny pigeons. That snippet suggested the movie would lean into the street animals of its Italian location. I was honestly already sold on Gatto given it's from the writer/director of Luca and has Mark Ruffalo in the leading voice. Still, now, I'm even more excited.

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Gatto comes out on March 5. I’m definitely digging the even balance of sequels to original films over at Pixar, but I'll be keeping a particularly close on eye on Ghost Market, which is scheduled to open in theaters on March 10, 2028. In the meantime, stream classic Pixar films using a Disney+ subscription.