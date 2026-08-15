The First Frozen 3 Footage Teased A New Character, And I'm So Here For All The Theories I'm Seeing

The Walt Disney Company just dropped so much news at D23’s Entertainment Showcase on Friday night. From announcing the X-Men cast to Kathryn Hahn talking about how fans “manifested” her Tangled role, there’s a lot to talk about. But I want to discuss the big updates we just got surrounding Frozen III. The internet is already obsessing over the sequel’s new character, and I’m living for the theories.

What We Learned About Frozen III At D23

I had the pleasure of being in the room on Friday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. And seeing new details about Frozen III was definitely a huge highlight. It all started with Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel coming out to sing a more “mysterious” version of “Frozen Heart”. Then, Josh Gad strutted on stage to sing a love song to “Samantha”, who will be another snow person he’ll meet. Or make? Check it out below:

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But the biggest moment was when Walt Disney Animation showed us a teaser for Frozen III – which is on the 2027 movie schedule for next fall. It’s essentially a scene that took audiences to the wedding night of Anna and Kristoff. Anna was in her wedding dress, and Elsa was in a gorgeous pink gown that had the crowd “oohing”.

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Anyways, Elsa picks up a glowing shard of ice, which opens up a portal that came out of an Aurora Borealis. Elsa, Anna and company end up in a snowy wonderland where another ice-powered character approaches. Here’s what she says:

Look what the Northern Lights dragged in! It’s the famous sisters of Arendelle. We finally meet.

The teaser never showed us her face, and no further details were announced about her at D23, but whoa, what a grand entrance it was! So, this magical, mysterious woman is who I want to talk about more.

There’s Already So Many Theories About The New Character

Up to this point, Elsa has been the only character with ice powers, so this is a huge reveal. In Frozen II, we learned that the queen was bestowed her gifts by nature as the “Fifth Spirit”. Elsa found out she’s meant to help bring balance between the human world and the magic of nature. So, who could this new character be? My initial thoughts were a long-lost family member, but the comments on Reddit helped me dig deeper. Here’s one:

Welcome back OG Evil Elsa concept 🔥🖤 Looks like they will reuse that initial idea for a new villain I'm so happy

Now, I didn’t know this before, but apparently when the story of Frozen was being cracked, Elsa was initially imagined as an evil character. Oh, and here’s the kicker… the original idea was for Elsa to kidnap Anna at her own wedding to freeze her heart and unleash an army of snowmen. Because this clip happens at Anna’s wedding, Disney fans are theorizing that the studio literally went back to where they started. Here’s another theory:

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It sounds like Idina Menzel? Make sense if they’re going for an evil Elsa from an alternate universe / timeline.

Whoa! I was trying to place the voice of the character myself, and I could definitely see it possibly being Idina Menzel… though I’m not sure. I’m not sure if I’m on board with the “alternate universe” theory (it sounds a bit too Marvel to me). However, the idea of Menzel playing both characters and them being two sides of the same coin is definitely interesting.

We’ve also heard that both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 are happening, so what if there’s a cliffhanger where Elsa and this character join the forces of evil together? And this comment is also intriguing:

What if she is indeed the former 5th spirit, but for whatever reason, she broke her deal with the other spirits and instead of ending her, they placed her in this 'prison' of sorts within the aurora?

I’m definitely expecting the Aurora Borealis to be a big part of this, which I absolutely love, given it’s such an iconic and magical part of the region of Norway. These are all wild theories at this point, but I don’t doubt this comment is absolutely true:

The villain is definitely going to be a diva.

Oh yeah, we’re going to get such a killer song from this character. I can feel it coming already.

Overall, Disney has made me so much more excited about Frozen III with this footage, and I can't wait to learn more about this character when the upcoming Disney movie hits theaters on November 24, 2027.