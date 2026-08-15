Star Wars Fans Have A Big Theory About Ryan Gosling’s Starfighter Character After His Name Is Revealed

For some time now, fans have known that Ryan Gosling is set to enter the galaxy far, far away by way of the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter. Plot-specific details on the Shawn Levy-helmed film have been mostly kept under wraps, and many have been eager to learn more. Well, the fanbase now has yet another key piece of information, as the identity of Gosling’s character has finally been revealed. Fans are now reacting and, while some have jokes, some die-hard devotees have a massive theory.

Both Gosling and Levy were on hand for the Entertainment Showcase at Disney’s D23 2026 Expo on Friday. It was there that the duo (who will also be working on the Ghost Rider movie) debuted the first footage from Starfighter. Amid the proceedings, Levy also confirmed the name of Gosling’s character – Kade Auberon. Not much was said about Kade’s origins, though Gosling described him as “a guy from the wrong side of the galaxy whose fate is intertwined with the fastest starfighter ever built.”

That’s obviously not too much to go on, but that hasn’t stopped the gears of speculation from churning as far as fans are concerned. While Starfighter has been touted as a standalone story within the Star Wars franchise, some are of the impression that Kade’s name could indicate a direct connection to the existing films. Let’s just say that fans of the Expanded Universe (now filed under the Legends banner) may know where we’re going with this theory. Take a look at what some users posted on X:

Calling it now. He's [Cade[ Skywalker. - @DragonZord979

Kade? Like Cade skywalker or am I trippin😟 - @erics2741

K A D E. You mean I have to tell my dumb friends they were right about Ryan playing the Disney version of Cade?? How could you do this to me, Walt? - @JSolo1994

Blonde cynical rogue named Kade with a mysterious past set long after Episode VI? Welcome back Cade Skywalker. - @Kkodii_FR

So.. Ryan Gosling is playing Cade Skywalker… Calling it now!! - @Phoenixxstrongg

Cade Skywalker was introduced years ago in the Star Wars: Legacy comic book series released over 20 years ago. The story established Cade as a bounty hunter and ex-Jedi padawan who was a direct descendant of Luke Skywalker and his wife, Mara Jade. The wayward Cade was also a powerful warrior, who was also believed to have the power to resurrect the dead (an ability his grandfather, Anakin, sought). Based on the comments above, it seems there are those who are keen on Gosling being Cade.

The idea of Gosling playing Cade is something of a long shot at this point, but it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility. While it hasn’t happened much, there have been instances in which certain SW characters have been re-canonized after being in the Legends continuity. Arguably the biggest instance of that is Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was brought back in Rebels before returning again in Ahsoka (and played once more by Lars Mikkelsen no less).

Of course, the biggest argument against the notion of Kade being Cade is that it would effectively defeat the notion that Starfighter doesn’t include specific connections to pre-established Star Wars characters. Sure, it would be cool to see a variation of Cade on the big screen, but I do like the idea of this movie not being hampered by any pre-established events.

Whatever the case may be, Ryan Gosling – who even had Star Wars sheets as a kid – seems to be excited about the movie. Starfighter also has a stacked cast that features the likes of Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Amy Adams as well as up-and-comer Flynn Gray. Levy is also a longtime fan of the franchise, and he previously revealed he was particularly inspired by Return of the Jedi. On the off chance Gosling is Cade, I have to wonder if Levy has been reading Expanded Universe material as well.

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Time will tell whether there’s even more to Gosling’s Kade Auberon than meets the eye and, until the film is released, I’m expecting fans to keep speculating. See what’s what when Star Wars: Starfighter opens in theaters on May 28 as part of the 2027 movie schedule.