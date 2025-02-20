Ludacris Showed Off The Fast And Furious Coaster Coming To Universal Hollywood, And A Franchise Fan Is Out Here Asking The Relevant Questions
It's what Fast & Furious fans want to know.
Theme park fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025. Epic Universe will open at Universal Orlando Resort in just a few months, which, on its own will be a massive upgrade in themed entertainment. But the fun from Universal won’t stop there, because next year, Universal Studios Hollywood is going to give us its own massive upgrade in the form of the first Fast & Furious roller coaster.
Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be the first outdoor coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood, and it will be the first time that the Fast & Furious film franchise has used the sort of attraction it deserves, none of this Fast & Furious: Supercharged nonsense. Franchise member Ludacris recently shared a video of the currently under-construction coaster, and one fan apparently was asking the question that everybody else had, because the comment has seen hundreds of likes…
To be fair, it’s not that outrageous a question considering there are lots of roller coasters that do “go to space.” Space Mountain is one of the most popular roller coasters in the world, and it’s not the only coaster with an outer space theme. And considering the Fast & Furious franchise really has gone to space, it’s all remarkably plausible.
Of course, to properly recreate a space theme, you need to build an indoor coaster, which is exactly why Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is unique. It’s the first outdoor coaster to be built in the park. This also allows it to be built on a scale that blows away the other USH coasters. Check it out in the video shared by Ludacris on Instagram.
The fact that an outdoor coaster is on its way to Universal Studios Hollywood is no small feat. The theme park is directly connected to the Universal Pictures backlot and studio, which has perpetually limited the sorts of attractions that can be built in the park. Unplanned noises from a roller coaster would obviously ruin a take from a movie or show being filmed on the backlot.
However, the new Hollywood Drift coaster will reportedly use brand-new sound-dampening technology that will make it quieter than most coasters. The ride vehicles will also be new, as the cars will be able to “drift” themselves, thus giving the coaster its name and fitting the franchise perfectly.
The location of the coaster will also be unique. The show building is being constructed on Universal Studios Hollywood’s upper lot. However, the coaster itself is being built into the hillside between the upper and lower lot, and will actually contain an inversion that will take riders around the massive escalators that connect the two locations. It’s an ingenious use of the park’s limited space.
Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026. At this point, the coaster will almost certainly arrive before the next Fast & Furious movie.
