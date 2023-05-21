Fast And Furious 11: Everything We Know About The Next Installment In The Franchise

Fast X is barely in the rearview mirror for all those diehard fans of Vin Diesel ’s Fast & Furious franchise, but we’re already looking towards what lies next for all those fast heroes and furious villains in the property’s final stretch. And we have every right to be, especially considering the Fast X ending and that mid-credits sequence that proved that nothing, and we mean NOTHING, is off the table for the cinematic property.

Though it’s very much early in the game when it comes to the next installment, which may or may not be the swan song for Dom Toretto and company, there’s already quite a bit we know about Fast & Furious 11, or whatever it ends up being called. So, take a seat around the family table, grab a Corona, and stick around as we break down everything we know about the upcoming Fast & Furious movie .

This article contains spoilers from Fast X. We have indicated which sections to avoid, but if you haven't seen the movie yet, be sure to come back when you have, or proceed with caution!

At this point, all we know about the Fast & Furious release date is that the movie is slated to come out at some point in 2025. During Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon 2023 (via Variety ), Vin Diesel revealed to those in attendance that the 11th main installment in the franchise would be arriving in theaters in 2025, but didn’t provide any additional details about its release. But considering the rest of the movies in the franchise were released between April and June, it’s probably safe to guess that we’ll see Dom ride again at some point at the start of the summer blockbuster season.

If Fast & Furious 11 ends up comiong out in May 2025, it will have some steep competition from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the highly-anticipated release of the forthcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , which is scheduled to open May 2nd.

Vin Diesel WIll Once Again Lead The Fast And Furious 11 Cast

SPOILER WARNING! The following section contains major spoilers for Fast X. Please skip to the section “Louis Leterrier Will Return To Direct” if you want to remain unspoiled.

No surprise here, but Vin Diesel will once again be back for Fast & Furious 11, making 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious the only mainline movie in the franchise to not feature Dom Toretto in some shape or form.

However, it’s a different story with other members of the cast, as it has yet to be revealed who will and won’t be in the upcoming movie. But if the end of Fast X is any indication of the franchise’s future, it seems likely we'll be seeing Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar , two characters fans long thought they’d never see again after the former said he was done with the franchise and the latter’s character died in Fast & Furious 6 . But we'll have to wait to see who is officially confirmed.

Expect to hear more about the Fast & Furious 11 cast in the coming weeks and months as we get closer to the movie’s eventual 2025 release.

What Jason Momoa Said About Returning For The Next Movie

Again - Fast X spoiler alert!

Jason Momoa was one of the standouts in Fast X, and a character pretty much at the center of the movie’s early reactions, and it sounds like the actor has a specific hope in mind for the next movie. As we mentioned, there haven't been official cast announcements for Fast X, but for now, it seems fair to expect Jason Momoa to return, and while the actor didn’t share a lot about his villain’s plans in Fast & Furious 11 when discussing the project with CinemaBlend, he did reveal what he would like to do more of the next time around:

So next one, when we come back I was just like, 'I love it.' So I'm hoping in the next one I can do a lot more driving.

The former Game of Thrones star, who will appear in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later in 2023, did perform some of his own motorcycle stunts in Fast X -- per an interview with Digital Spy -- so it’s safe to assume we’ll see more of the same when he returns.

Louis Leterrier Will Return To Direct Fast And Furious 11

Following Justin Lin’s surprising departure from Fast X, the final chapters of the franchise were thrown into disarray, but not for all that long. In May 2022, Louis Leterrier, who previously helmed Transporter 2 and The Incredible Hulk, was hired to see the production through . And now, Leterrier will stick around for Fast & Furious 11.

In April 2023, Variety reported that Leterrier was staying with the Toretto crew for the potentially final mainline installment in the franchise, with Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer saying the studio was “thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair.”

Shortly after, Deadline reported that Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel, who previously worked on The Flash and Cloverfield, respectively, were writing the screenplay for Fast 11. It wasn’t revealed if the script was completed or if production had commenced, but we should know more soon.

Fast And Furious 11 Might Not Be The End Of The Franchise

In the years leading up to its release, Fast X had the tagline, “The end of the road begins,” with the upcoming Fast & Furious 11 being billed as the final chapter in the saga. But during the movie’s May 2022 Rome premiere , Vin Diesel hinted that this may no longer be the case for the multi-billion dollar film franchise:

Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'

After news of this broke, Variety reached out to Universal for comment but did not receive any confirmation or clarification for Diesel’s remarks. Obviously, fans of the franchise would surely be happy to see not just one more but two more Fast & Furious movies released over the course of the next few years.

Fast And Furious 11 Will Have Some Kind Of Proper Sendoff For Brian O’Conner

It has been 10 years since Paul Walker’s tragic death , and eight years since fans of the Fast & Furious franchise were able to say goodbye to the late actor in the incredibly emotional Furious 7 ending sequence . In the film, Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, retired from his life of crime to raise a family.

However, when speaking with Total Film (via GamesRadar in March 2023) ahead of the Fast X release, Vin Diesel alluded to some kind of proper sendoff for O’Conner in the upcoming Fast & Furious 11:

That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O’Conner alive. I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn’t imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner.

It’s not known if this means we’ll see Paul Walker’s brothers stand in for the late star like in Furious 7, but whatever happens will make for another emotional moment for the franchise.